The Future of Haircare, epres™ Announces International Expansion

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- epres™, the next-generation haircare brand known for its patented molecular technology that repairs disulfide bonds, is proud to announce its expansion into select international markets. epres™ can now be found in market leading salons and select brand ecommerce sites throughout Canada, UK, Spain, Ireland, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

epres™ currently offers two science-based treatments including one professional in-salon SKU and one consumer at-home SKU, ranging from $34-$80. The brand's patented formulas are based on founder Dr. Eric Pressly's groundbreaking research into the molecular structure of hair and are designed to repair and strengthen hair from within.

"We're excited to bring our cutting-edge chemistry to a global audience," said Eric Pressly, founder of epres™. "Our Professional Bond Repair and Bond Repair Treatment Kit have been a huge success in the U.S. market since inception in October, and we're eager to introduce our innovative approach to hair health to customers around the world."

Following the successful launch, epres™ has entered numerous salons across the U.S., offering salon professionals, Professional Bond Repair which is a one-step solution that re-bonds hair structure without reducing the pH of the chemical service. This prevents longer processing times, reduced lift, and inhibited color deposit. The patented formula is ideal for salon professionals, providing superior results and leaving clients with stronger, healthier hair. For at-home use, the Bond Repair Treatment Kit includes an epres™ spray bottle and two water-free concentrate vials. The formula adds lasting softness, strength, and manageability to hair, and its unique liquid-molecule technology diffuses repair throughout each strand for hours after application. Consumers can purchase the water-free concentrate vials separately for a refillable, eco-friendly option.

"For the past few years, I worked extensively to establish our Biodiffusion™ technology and implement unique advancements into the bond-building space that the world has never seen before," said Eric Pressly. "We're confident that consumers across the globe will appreciate the science-backed approach that makes our professional grade formulas so effective."

The international expansion will include availability in select salons across Canada, UK, Spain, Ireland, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, as well as through the brand's website.

About epres™:

Founder, Eric Pressly, first discovered his talent for innovation while pursuing his Ph.D. in materials science, working on everything from developing life-saving pharmaceuticals to inventing the bond-building category in haircare. Now he has created epres™ the next generation in high-performance haircare. The product range features two first-of-its-kind, acid free, bond-building treatments available in the professional and consumer space. Each of the products are equipped with unprecedented Biodiffusion™ technology, which continues to move and repair even after the hair is dry.

