FORMER GENERAL MOTORS SVP AND GLOBAL CMO DEBORAH L. WAHL JOINS ACTIONIQ'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BRINGS MARKETING EXPERTISE TO ACCELERATE COMPOSABLE CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM INNOVATION

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ , the composable customer data platform leader bringing order to CX chaos, announced the election of Former General Motors SVP and Global CMO Deborah L. Wahl, to the Company's Board of Directors. Prior to her retirement from GM in March 2023, Deborah served as Global CMO at Cadillac, CMO of McDonald's USA, SVP and CMO at Pulte Group, CMO at Chrysler, and held additional leadership positions at Toyota, Mazda, and Ford.

Photo Credit: Deborah L. Wahl (PRNewswire)

"Deborah is a seasoned marketing executive with a remarkable track record of driving brand growth and customer engagement with decades of leadership experience in both the automotive industry and across various renowned organizations," said Tasso Argyros, ActionIQ CEO and Founder. "Her background and expertise brings a fresh perspective to our company, and we are honored to have her with us on this exciting journey."

Deborah also serves as a Board Member at Mediaocean and has held prominent board positions such as Chairperson of the Global Board of Directors of MMA Global and Board Member at Groupon. Known for her strategic mindset and innovative approach, she has successfully spearheaded global marketing campaigns and transformative initiatives that have elevated brand presence and accelerated business growth.

"Being part of the ActionIQ board enables me to further my lifelong commitment to enhancing the marketing ecosystem through intelligent and relevant technology, specifically in the pivotal field of customer data platforms," expressed Deborah L. Wahl, Board Member at ActionIQ. "The remarkable team at ActionIQ offers seamless, efficient, and impactful solutions that transform fragmented customer data into extraordinary experiences."

Deborah is welcomed by the entire ActionIQ Board of Directors, composed of Andreessen Horowitz General Partner Martin Casado, Sequoia Capital Global Managing Partner Doug Leone, FirstMark Capital Partner Matt Turek, March Capital Partner Wes Nichols, Interlock Partners Managing Partner Carl Sparks, ActionIQ Founder and CEO Tasso Argyros, and ActionIQ Founder and CTO Nitay Joffe.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ brings order to CX chaos by putting unlimited data into the hands of marketers. Our Customer Experience Hub helps enterprise brands unify data from any source, resolve customer identities, and activate data anywhere in the customer journey – all while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs, and performance. Enterprise brands such as Pandora, HP, Autodesk, Hertz, Neiman Marcus, and many more use our CX Hub to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lane Buschel

TrueStoryPR for ActionIQ

lane@truestorypr.com

(PRNewsfoto/ActionIQ) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ActionIQ