ONE POINT FIVE MILLION STREAMS ON SPOTIFY FOR "I REMEMBER" BY DREADROCK

CHICAGO, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Released in June 2016, "I Remember" is one of Dreadrock's most successful singles. Months later in February 2017, Dreadrock releases his debut album Rocket Power, including I Remember as one of the tracks getting 75,000 streams a month, over 10,000 played all out in Sweden.  This song was produced by Dreadrock.

The single achieved excellent results this year, reaching over 1 million Spotify streamers worldwide, with the United Kingdom and Sweden heavily supporting it.

It was summer in Chicago when the rapper Dreadrock released the music video I Remember in June 2016. The video starts with a family scene, with his mother, who passed away, giving him a recorder as a gift to the sound of "Wiz Khalifa - See You Again ft. Charlie Puth", after this introduction Dreadrock, starts his beat with the best that has brought him here.

On November 30 "I remember" becoming a trend in TikTok reaching over 3000 comments and 230,000 likes after @themepark_madness posted a park scene with this single.

You can see the trend here: https://bit.ly/3Jkoiiz

The song I Remember 2, produced by Dreadrock, was released on January 28, 2022. This was also produced by Dreadrock and is included in their soon-to-be-released album Swervinlanes3.

