Hormel Foods Highlights Food-Forward Portfolio at National Restaurant Association Show; Offers Chef-Inspired Lineup of Value-Added Products for Restaurateurs

Company's one-of-a-kind restaurant exhibit demonstrates practicality and menu appeal of innovative product portfolio

AUSTIN, Minn., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask foodservice operators what keeps them up at night, and labor challenges will likely be at or near the top of the list. With the industry's workforce participation rate still well below pre-pandemic levels, most foodservice establishments around the United States must continue to do more with less.

Hormel Foods brought a full restaurant experience to life at the National Restaurant Association show in Chicago, demonstrating the incredible potential of the company's foodservice products, both in terms of easy preparation in the kitchen and great taste on the plate. (PRNewswire)

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) has long been a trusted partner of foodservice operators seeking innovative products that relieve pressure on understaffed kitchens. The Fortune 500 global branded food company recently demonstrated many of these product solutions it the National Restaurant Association show in Chicago, offering food-forward solutions to counter modern industry challenges.

"The industry members continue to seek out items that help them with labor and safety," said Blake Flores, foodservice innovation team lead, Hormel Foods. "These have been trends in the industry for a while, but they're as relevant as ever now."

Hormel Foods once again took the National Restaurant Association show by storm with its one-of-a-kind 5,000-square-foot exhibit, which was built around a professional kitchen run by the Hormel Foods Culinary Collective — the company's team of expert chefs — and a full-service restaurant that seated over 50 people. Restaurant guests were treated to a custom menu of delectable options, all of which featured at least one mouthwatering foodservice product from Hormel Foods, including:

CAROLINA GOLD RICE CAKES : Crispy Carolina gold rice cakes tipped with homemade pimento cheese, Austin Blues ® pit-smoked pulled pork and homemade chow chow.

BEHL PURI : Indian street food made with three homemade chutneys, tomato, onion and fresh herbs, topped with a choice of Jennie-O ® Perfect L'attitudes ™ shredded turkey or Fontanini ® pot roast.

CHICKEN KHAO SOI : Hormel ® Fire Braised ™ chicken thigh, crisp veggies, rice noodles, fried shallots, pickled onions and fresh herbs, served tableside with coconut curry broth.

FEIJOADA : Traditional Brazilian black bean stew made with Masterpieces ® chorizo, Hormel ® Bacon1 ™ bacon and Fontanini ® Brazilian sausage, served with coconut rice and farofa.

MOLE ROJO CHICKEN BOWL: Hormel® Fire Braised™ chicken thigh tossed with Doña Maria® rojo sauce, served over black beans, roasted corn, tomatillo pico de gallo and WHOLLY® avocado hand-scooped avocado.

"We had A-plus food at the show. Our people took great pride in delivering a top-notch experience for our guests," Flores said. "We wanted to bring the full restaurant experience to life and demonstrate the incredible potential of our foodservice products, both in terms of easy preparation in the kitchen and great taste on the plate. We are always striving to make the lives of our foodservice clients easier and safer."

Hormel Foods has been a leading voice in the foodservice industry for decades, continuously providing labor-saving solutions for restaurants and other establishments across the country. For more information on all Hormel Foods foodservice products, visit https://www.hormelfoodservice.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

The 5,000-square-foot exhibit centered around a full-service restaurant, which seated more than 50 people. (PRNewswire)

Fontanini® meatballs were one of many products available to try at the exhibit's exterior sampling stations. (PRNewswire)

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation