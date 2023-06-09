The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the Fortune 500 list and PGA/LIV Golf merger.
- Fortune Announces 2023 Fortune 500 List
In total, Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the U.S. GDP with $18 trillion in revenues (up 13%), while profits, down 15%, fell for the second time in the past three years. 52 companies on the 2023 Fortune 500 are led by women CEOs—an all-time high, up from 44 last year.
- PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF announce newly formed commercial entity to unify golf
The parties have signed an agreement that combines PIF's golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV Golf) with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from a model that delivers maximum excitement and competition among the game's best players.
- Chris Licht Steps Down as Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide
David Zaslav, president and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it."
- Introducing the Cheez-It® Stop -- Featuring 'the World's First and Only Cheez-It Pump' That Literally Fills Your Car with Crackers
Located deep in the California desert, this 100% real destination invites road trippers to fuel up with their favorite 100% real cheese snack at a first-of-its-kind roadside fill station…and we mean literally.
- Resilient U.S. Economy Continues to Avoid Recession -- So Far
"With core inflation coming down slowly, it's possible the Fed may continue to tighten monetary policy until we're in a recession," the report reads, adding that even with three months of additional data since the previous report, in March, "there has not been much more clarity as to the trajectory of the economy."
- YOU'RE INVITED: McDonald's Celebrates Grimace's Birthday with Special Meal & Shake
Starting June 12, fans can get in on the festivities with the Grimace Birthday Meal* – featuring a limited-edition purple shake inspired by Grimace's iconic color and sweetness. The meal also comes with the choice of a Big Mac® or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, and World Famous Fries®.
- Bank of America Institute Finds Pandemic Migration Trends Continue with Faster Population Inflow into Sun Belt Cities like Austin and Tampa
BofA data suggests Baby Boomers are relocating to Las Vegas and Tampa while Millennials prefer Austin. Both groups are leaving the larger cities of San Francisco and New York.
- Sony Electronics Announces Official Partnership with SQUARE ENIX® on Highly Anticipated Gaming Series, FINAL FANTASY® XVI
The beloved fantasy role-playing game franchise has grown significantly since the inaugural game released in 1987, and the highly anticipated launch of FINAL FANTASY XVI, developed as the first full action RPG in the series, solidifies Sony Electronics as the official gaming TV for this release.
- Grubhub and Amazon Extend One-Year Free Grubhub+ Offer for U.S. Prime Members Prime members can receive a Grubhub+ trial for free, which includes $0 delivery fees from hundreds of thousands of restaurants and discounts including exclusive member-only offers on their orders.
- Tupperware® and Vera Bradley® Continue Collaboration With Limited-Edition Collection of On-The-Go, Reusable Food and Beverage Products
Gregory Crossley, Senior Director of Marketing, U.S. & Canada, Tupperware, said, "Perfect for everything from summer travels to preparing for back-to-school, our latest collaboration with Vera Bradley provides consumers with food and drinkware containers that are both beautiful and sustainable."
- Sir Elton John Joins Forces with Donatella Versace and Other Notable Philanthropists to Announce $125 Million Rocket Fund to End AIDS For All
Throughout Pride Month, Sir Elton John and the co-chairs of The Rocket Fund are challenging supporters to let their #InnerElton out. Letting your #InnerElton out is about proudly expressing your authentic self, showing love for others and taking compassionate action.
- Get Crackin' During the Return of Crabfest® at Red Lobster®
Choose from a full pound of steamed Snow or Bairdi Crab Legs and then select a delicious flavor option like NEW! Roasted Garlic Butter, NEW! Honey Sriracha, NEW! Lemon Pepper, or Simply Steamed – all served over crispy potatoes, with a choice of side.
