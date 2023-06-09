Hormel Foods Recognized as One of America's Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report

AUSTIN, Minn., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, is one of the best companies to work for in America, according to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report. The publication measured workplace factors —including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.— in determining its inaugural list of 200 companies.

"We are honored to be counted among the best companies to work for in America," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "This recognition serves as a testament to the enduring values and strong culture that have shaped our organization over our 132 year history. At Hormel Foods, we have always believed that our success stems from the passion and commitment of our remarkable team members, and our dedication to fostering a culture of respect, collaboration, and continuous growth. Our team members are the bedrock of our company, and we take immense pride in creating an atmosphere that nurtures their talents, empowers their voices, and supports their overall well-being."

Already considered one of the most trusted and admired companies in the world, Hormel Foods places a great importance on the growth, development and engagement of its team members, providing competitive pay and benefits while also ensuring a safe, inclusive workspace for everyone.

"This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, fostering a collaborative culture, and prioritizing the overall well-being of our team members," said Katie Larson, senior vice president of human resources for Hormel Foods. "We understand the significance of attracting and retaining top talent in today's competitive landscape, and our focus is on how we will continue to build a workplace that not only attracts top talent but also fosters a sense of fulfillment, belonging, and shared success. We are proud of this recognition and excited for the future as we continue to prioritize our employees' satisfaction and well-being."

Hormel Foods has a long-standing reputation as one of the most successful food companies in the world and has received numerous honors and accolades in that regard. The company has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune, America's Most Responsible Companies for a fourth consecutive year by Newsweek, one of the World's Top Female-Friendly companies by Forbes, and one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for the second straight year.

