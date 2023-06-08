SUBARU OF AMERICA RETURNS AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF SUBIEEVENTS ENTHUSIAST SERIES

Fan-Focused Nationwide Events Kick Off in Mid-June and Run through October

CAMDEN, N.J., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced the return of the annual SubieEvents enthusiast series, which will kick off the 2023 season on June 11, at the Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, CT. Subaru is once again the presenting sponsor of the SubieEvents series, taking place in seven cities across the country and featuring thousands of Subaru vehicles, competitions, interactive experiences, giveaways, exclusive vendors, and activities for the whole family.

Events will include opportunities for fans to drive their own Subarus on specially designed autocross courses and test themselves while gaining valuable driving experience. Subaru will present a curated showcase of vintage and special edition vehicles, as well as Subaru Motorsports rally cars and Gymkhana display models. Each event will also feature an All-Subaru Car Show for participants (registration required) and spectators to enjoy.

"The SubieEvents gatherings are among the most unique experiences where Subaru fans can celebrate together – all laid out in a one million-plus square foot event presence traveling across the country and featuring thousands of Subarus," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. "We're inviting owners and admirers to show off their cars, see other amazing vehicles in action, and connect with other Subie enthusiasts like never before!"

Vehicles on-site will include Ken Block's #43 2007 WRX STI, Bucky Lasek's #81 2013 Rallycross car, numerous vintage, performance, and lifestyle vehicles, as well as the latest BRZ and WRX models, the all-new Crosstrek Wilderness, plus new surprises as the event series progresses.

The full schedule of the 2023 SubieEvents series includes:

Date Event Location 6/11/23 Wicked Big Meet Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, CT 7/23/23 Subiefest California Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA 7/30/23 Big Northwest Portland International Raceway, Portland, OR 8/20/23 Boxerfest York Fairgrounds, York, PA 9/10/23 Subiefest Texas* Lone Star Park, Dallas, TX 9/24/23 Subiefest Midwest RT66 Raceway, Joliet, IL 10/7/23 Subiefest Florida Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL *Inaugural Texas Subaru Enthusiast Festival



In conjunction with the Subaru Loves Pets® pillar of the Subaru Love Promise®, the SubieEvents series will feature pet adoption opportunities in partnership with local pet organizations. Fans will also have the chance to purchase custom Subaru gear, create their own Subaru event stickers, test their skills on iRacing simulators, and so much more. SubieEvents partners include Blipshift, Pro-Skater Bucky Lasek, Crankshaftculture.com, Subaru Motors Finance, Subaru Certified Collision and Subaru Motorsports USA.

For more information and details on SubieEvents, visit subiefest.com and follow #Subiefest2023.

