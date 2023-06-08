Liquid Mobile IV Announces Expansion and Change of Business Name

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Mobile, formerly Liquid Mobile IV, is revolutionizing access to health and wellness by expanding offerings and changing its name to better represent a commitment to providing groundbreaking access to whole-body wellness. The Kansas-City based company is launching new services straight to consumers' doorsteps in June 2023, including medical weight loss, hormone replacement therapy, labs, telehealth and aesthetics.

Founded in 2021, Liquid Mobile IV specializes in IV hydration therapy, including anti-aging, weight management, nausea and vomiting, cold and flu, performance and recovery, migraine, Myers’ Cocktail, and hangover. Whether you are looking to slow down the aging process, recover from a cold or athletic event, or improve general hydration levels, our nurses, nurse practitioners and physicians are here to assist. We operate 24x7, on-demand and are generally on your doorstep in two hours. (PRNewsfoto/Liquid Mobile IV) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to expand our business to include more services, providing the communities we serve with convenient and affordable solutions for the health and wellness journeys of our customers," said Christine Ricci, RN, CEO, and Founder of Liquid Mobile.

One of the first new services added is medical weight management. This tailored and personalized support program leverages cutting-edge treatments such as Semaglutide, Peptides, Tirzepatide, and Vitamin B and lipo-mino injections. Paired with nutritional advice from a team of expert clinicians, patients are equipped with the tools they need to reach weight loss goals and achieve optimal nutritional health.

Through in-clinic and mobile experiences, Liquid Mobile IV allows consumers in both Kansas City and Phoenix to choose where they receive comprehensive holistic treatments. Certified nurses will come straight to a client's door within two hours of a request to administer IV therapy for benefits like nausea & vomiting, migraine, performance recovery and essential hydration.

"Investing in your wellbeing is the greatest commitment you can make to yourself. We believe in empowering individuals with the tools they need to achieve optimal health," said Ricci. "That's why we prioritize medically proven procedures, administered by certified nurses with over 15 years of experience, to ensure the highest level of safety and results."

The new offerings include telehealth services patients can utilize to connect with experienced clinicians via video call any day of the week. Liquid Mobile's aesthetic services will incorporate botox and injectables, dermal fillers and microneedling – all with mobile offerings to secure convenience and privacy. Hormone replacement therapy for men and women can assist with mental clarity, focus, sleeping issues, depression, muscle mass loss, fat gain, anxiety and fragile bones.

About Liquid Mobile

Liquid Mobile IV was founded in 2021 to provide access to whole-body wellness through in-clinic and mobile experiences. With locations in Kansas City, Mo. and Phoenix, a team of certified and experienced medical professionals provide advanced health and wellness treatments. In 2023, the company changed its name to Liquid Mobile and moved from providing only IV therapy to include services for medical weight loss, hormone replacement therapy, aesthetics, labs and telehealth – all tailored to the individual needs of each patient. No matter your health and wellness goals, Liquid Mobile has the products to empower you to live better. Learn more at liquidmobileiv.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liquid Mobile