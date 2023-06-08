Airedale by Modine™ Invests in Expanded Service Offerings for U.S. Data Center Customers

Testing laboratory, service maintenance team, and apprenticeship program launch at Virginia facility.

RACINE, Wis., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A 5MW, state-of-the-art testing laboratory was recently commissioned at the Modine Rockbridge facility in Virginia, further expanding the services that Airedale by Modine™ can offer data center customers and meet increasing demand from the data center industry for validated, sustainable cooling solutions.

Airedale, the critical cooling specialists, is a trusted brand of Modine, a diversified global leader in innovative thermal management solutions, and provides complete cooling solutions to industries where removing heat is mission critical. Modine's Rockbridge facility opened in 2022 to manufacture chillers to meet the growing demand from U.S. data center customers.

The new lab can test a complete range of air conditioning equipment, accommodating air-cooled chillers up to 2.1MW and water-cooled chillers up to 5MW. Crucially for data center applications, the ambient temperature inside the chamber can be reduced to prove chiller free cooling performance. Free cooling is the process of using external ambient temperature to reject heat, rather than using the refrigeration process. If used within an optimized system, free cooling can help a data center significantly reduce its energy consumption and carbon footprint. The lab also can facilitate quality witness tests for customers to validate chiller performance in person. More information here.

In addition, the first U.S.-based service team has been launched, to provide ongoing support to data center customers in the field. The team offers coverage for spare parts, planned maintenance and emergency response, providing reassurance to customers when every second counts.

Demonstrating further commitment to developing the local workforce, the Rockbridge facility is working with colleges in Northern Virginia to recruit and train service engineers, either as new graduates who will receive fast-tracked training or through apprenticeships. Apprentices will have a mix of college classes and on-site training, after which they will graduate with an associate's degree in engineering.

Rob Bedard, General Manager of Modine's North America Data Center business said, "Our ongoing investment in our people in the U.S. and the launch of the service team and apprenticeship program – along with the opening of our 5MW chiller test center – allow us to better serve our U.S. customers and cement our continuing commitment to the U.S. data center industry."

These investments coincide with deliveries of the first Airedale chillers and fan walls to key customer Corscale. Twenty-eight OptiChill™ Free Cool chillers and 64 fan walls have so far been transported from Modine's Rockbridge and Grenada, Mississippi, facilities to Corscale's 130-acre Gainesville Crossing Data Campus in Northern Virginia, with further deliveries planned to complete the order announced last year. Once complete, the chillers will provide cooling to 8 x 9MW data halls in what is eventually planned to be a 300MW development. Corscale selected the chillers due to their market-leading free cooling performance.

At the launch of the partnership, Nic Bustamante, Chief Technology Officer at Corscale said, "We selected Airedale by Modine because we wanted something that mirrors our dedication to deliver sustainability at scale. We wanted to work with an established brand that our customers can trust. Airedale by Modine products are renowned for their innovative approach and commitment to efficiency, which in turn reduces waste, and we were impressed by the work they have done across the world with other data centers."

Rob Bedard continued, "We are delighted to celebrate more milestones at our Rockbridge facility by seeing the first chillers leave the plant and start their life in service at Corscale's new data center. The whole team turned out to see the trucks leave, and that is testament to how proud we are of what we have achieved together here."

About Airedale

At Airedale, we believe that air conditioning has a critical role to play in an increasingly connected world. We also passionately believe that air conditioning equipment must play a responsible role in an era where sustainability is key to the preservation of our planet. Airedale is a global specialist in providing complete cooling solutions to industries where HVAC is mission critical, like data centres, healthcare, telecoms, education and pharmaceuticals. Our leading edge products, including chillers, close control and air handling units, are backed up with intelligent software solutions and complete applications and service support. With a strong R&D ethos rooted in sustainability and quality, Airedale's 600+ employees are committed to providing experiences, products, service and solutions that support our clients in meeting their performance, efficiency and sustainability goals. Headquartered in Leeds, U.K. and with facilities in Consett (U.K.), Guadalajara (Spain), Dubai (UAE), Rockbridge (U.S.) and Grenada (U.S.), Airedale is part of Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions. For more information visit www.airedale.com/us.

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

