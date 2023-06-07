MILLIONS.co LAUNCHES THE FIRST CHAT GPT4 SPORTS MARKETING AI CAMPAIGN BUILDER

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The world of sports advertising is the latest sector to adopt CHAT GPT-4. MILLIONS.co, a streaming and e-commerce platform for athletes is the first in sports marketing platforms to use CHAT GPT to allow brands to build athlete influencer marketing campaigns using the latest AI technology.

Brands can simply say "I want a marketing campaign using soccer athletes to promote an energy drink" and the AI will build several variations of campaigns. Brands can then narrow down variables like location, demographics, type of campaign and most importantly budget and the AI assisted campaign builder will optimize for those parameters and build the campaign maximizing for the brand's goals.

This is also especially important for athletes who want to land brand deals. The top 3% of athletes get the majority of sponsorships and brand deals, but with the latest trend for influencer marketing being micro-influencers, there are 1000's of brands who want the other 97% of athletes to promote their businesses and products. Signing up at MILLIONS gives athletes this opportunity in addition to a channel where they can take advantage of a full e-commerce suite to build their brand through merchandise, personal videos, experiences, memorabilia, content, and live streams - whether it be podcast episodes or a Watch Party for a live sporting event.

On MILLIONS.co, brands can build campaigns that include sponsored live streams and podcasts, social media collaborations, short form video and UGC content production, media campaigns, ad campaigns, and virtual and in-person appearances. "Traditionally to build an athlete focused marketing campaign is a struggle because, although they're the OG Influencer, their careers are not just being influencers" says MILLIONS CMO Brandon Austin. Because of this, athletes have a lot more timing constraints on their calendar making campaign coordination tougher for brands. Additionally, athletes have a lot less know-how and equipment for content creation to develop the right style content for brands' campaigns. We've made all of this easier on the brand, while taking the pressure off the athletes. Using the MILLIONS campaign builder brands can now have 1000's of athletes overnight promoting their brand, creating content and posting/publishing at extremely high quality. Adding in the CHAT GPT interface just made it easier, more streamlined and efficient to find a campaign that aligns to your goals.

Campaigns can be built with budgets as low as $500 which now makes building athlete focused influencer marketing campaigns available to SMB, midmarket campaigns, agencies and enterprises turnkey. "We've democratized sports marketing campaigns for all businesses by launching this new campaign builder", says Matt Whitteker, CEO at MILLIONS. Now brands can use the automated campaign builder, sponsor streams on the platform with thousands of active athletes and their channels, or build more specialized campaigns directly with the MILLIONS team - we now have a way for every business to use the world's athletes to help grow their business. If you're a brand interested in getting early access to the AI Campaign Builder, visit https://millions.co/ai

