MEKanistic Therapeutics ™ announces the appointment of Dr. Patricia LoRusso to its Scientific Advisory Board

MINNEAPOLIS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MEKanistic Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company redefining the future of kinase inhibitors for the treatment of cancer, announces the addition of Dr. Patricia LoRusso to its Scientific Advisory Board.



Dr. LoRusso is a highly experienced oncologist and translational scientist with over 30 years of experience in drug development and clinical research. She is currently a Professor of Medicine and Associate Director for Innovative Medicine at Yale Cancer Center, and President-Elect of American Association for Cancer Research. She previously held leadership positions at Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University, and the National Cancer Institute.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. LoRusso to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Danny Cunagin, CEO of MEKanistic Therapeutics. "Her extensive experience in Phase 1 clinical trials will be invaluable to our team as we advance our first-in-class dual inhibitor into the clinic against some of the more resistant cancer indications. We are humbled by the exceptional talent on our Scientific Advisory Team and the enthusiasm within the scientific community for our work."

Dr. LoRusso's research has focused on the development of novel anticancer agents and the translation of new therapies from the laboratory to the clinic. She has authored more than 300 publications and has been a principal investigator in over 200 clinical trials.

"I am excited to join the team and help advance MEKanistic's novel solution that's poised to make a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients," said Dr. LoRusso. "MEKanistic is advancing a very interesting agent that has produced remarkable preclinical data, especially against KRAS mutant cancers that have proven to be particularly difficult to treat. Preclinical data supports MTX-531's anti-tumor activity and the ability to arrest the paradoxical resistance that has limited other KRAS inhibitors. This bodes well for MTX-531 as a single agent therapy and also in combination with other cancer therapies currently on trial and in the clinic."

MEKanistic Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board is composed of leading clinical oncology experts who provide strategic guidance and counsel to the company's scientific and management teams.

About MEKanistic Therapeutics, Inc.

MEKanistic Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative kinase inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is a rationally designed drug that blocks two key pathways (EGFR and PI3K) used to signal cancer cell growth, with a single molecule. In preclinical studies, this first-in-class dual inhibitor shows unparalleled tumor shrinkage without the toxicity generally associated with current kinase inhibitors. MEKanistic Therapeutics is based in Minneapolis, MN and is privately held. For more information, please visit mekanistic.com and engage with MEKanistic on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties and which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. MEKanistic Therapeutics Inc. has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and forecasts about future events. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors.

