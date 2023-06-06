Crewdle Partners with Webex by Cisco to Drive Sustainable Collaboration

Crewdle integration in the Webex by Cisco platform enhances collaboration experiences for hybrid teams while minimizing environmental impact

MONTREAL, QC, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Crewdle, a decentralized streaming company, today announced a partnership with Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work, to revolutionize the way teams collaborate while championing eco-friendly practices. The partnership between the two companies aims to seamlessly integrate Crewdle's powerful streaming capabilities into Webex Messaging, providing users with enhanced collaboration experiences while reducing their environmental footprint.

The integration of Crewdle's streaming technology within Webex Messaging simplifies collaboration, allowing users to effortlessly create Crewdle meeting links directly within their conversations. This seamless integration empowers teams to collaborate effectively and efficiently, leveraging the power of secure and high-quality video conferencing within the familiar Webex environment. By effortlessly leveraging these innovative features, virtual meetings become not only more efficient but also more environmentally responsible.

Crewdle's cutting-edge decentralized streaming technology, built on a robust peer-to-peer network protocol utilizing WebRTC, ensures enhanced video conferencing experiences for Webex users. By leveraging this advanced technology, users benefit from reduced latency, increased quality, and improved reliability while minimizing the environmental impact associated with traditional streaming solutions.

About Crewdle:

Crewdle is a forward-thinking company specializing in decentralized streaming technology. Their solutions enable businesses to enjoy high-quality streaming experiences while reducing their environmental impact through advanced peer-to-peer networks and eco-friendly practices.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

