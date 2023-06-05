GRESSER ELECTED PRESIDENT OF EB-5 TRADE ASSOCIATION - INVEST IN THE USA (IIUSA)

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Gresser, President of EB-5 New York State was elected President of Invest in the USA ( IIUSA ) at the association's Annual Membership Meeting in San Diego on May 23, 2023. IIUSA is the national, non-profit trade association that represents the EB-5 Regional Center industry across the US and globally.

The United States Congress enacted the EB-5 Immigrant Investor program in 1990 to create new US jobs through overseas investment into the US. Since its inception, the EB-5 program has created over 1.1 million US jobs and attracted over $41 billion in capital investment, all at no cost to the American taxpayer.

Mr. Gresser joined IIUSA in 2009 and has previously served the association in various capacities including as Chairman of the Public Policy Committee and Vice President.

"Bill was instrumental in IIUSA's successful advocacy efforts to pass the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act ("RIA") of 2022, which reinvigorated the EB-5 program and enacted strict integrity reforms and investor protections," said Aaron Grau, IIUSA Executive Director.

As President of EB-5 New York State, Mr. Gresser and his team have helped create thousands of new US jobs by facilitating overseas investment into a wide range of job-creating projects throughout New York State, the majority of which are based in Upstate New York.

Among those projects are the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital and Gates Vascular Institute in Buffalo as well as commercial, residential, retail, hospitality, educational and other projects.

"I appreciate the support of the IIUSA members, the Leadership Circle, the dedicated Board members and our outstanding staff as we continue our mission of creating new US jobs with the EB-5 program," said Gresser. "The re-authorization of the EB-5 Regional Center program by Congress, especially through the efforts of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (New York) and Representatives Brian Higgins (New York) and Greg Stanton (Arizona), ensures the EB-5 program will continue to create new US jobs across the country, particularly in economically distressed and rural areas."

IIUSA also announced that Noreen Hogan of CMB Regional Centers was elected Vice President and Adam Greene of Peachtree Group was elected Secretary-Treasurer.

About IIUSA: Founded in 2005, Invest in the USA is the national membership-based 501(c)(6) not-for-profit industry trade association for the EB-5 Regional Center Program. Fundamentally, IIUSA is an organization focused on stimulating the United States economy for the benefit of American workers, American communities, and all those invested in sustainable, domestic job creation.

Through dedicated advocacy work, education, industry development, and research, IIUSA advocates for policies that maximize economic benefit to the United States from the EB-5 Regional Center Program. Accordingly, our primary mission is to achieve the permanent Congressional reauthorization of the EB-5 Regional Center Program after over 30 years of enthusiastic bipartisan support and record-breaking economic impact.

About EB-5 New York State, LLC: Founded in 2007, EB-5 New York State has helped create thousands of new US jobs by directing millions of dollars of EB-5 investor capital into a wide variety of job creating projects throughout New York State. In so doing, EB-5 New York State has assisted immigrant investors from around the world obtain their US immigration and investment objectives.

