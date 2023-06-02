Moomoo Introduces 24-Hour US Trading in Singapore and Australia, A First in Both Markets

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- moomoo, the one-stop digitalized financial services platform, is excited to announce the introduction of 24-hour US trading in Singapore and Australia, enabling investors to trade over 100 selected US stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) 24 hours a day, five days a week.

This move, a first in both Singapore market and Australia market, marks a significant extension of the global technology platform's capabilities and opens up new opportunities for investors who want to trade outside of regular US trading hours, which inconveniently coincide with late nights for APAC investors.

Moomoo is committed to becoming an influential global financial services platform, now provides digitalized investment services in the US, Singapore, and Australia. In the US, moomoo offers investors a 16-hour trading window. And this February, the sister brand of moomoo, became the first and only platform to offer 24/5 US trading in Hong Kong market.

Since its launch in 2018, moomoo has been supporting 16-hour US trading on every trading day, including 6.5 hours of regular trading hours and 9.5 hours of pre-market and post-market trading (pre-market: 4:00 AM-9:30 AM EST; post-market: 4:00 PM-8:00 PM EST). The newly offered round-the-clock US trading, also known as 24/5 US trading, will enable keen investors to trade selected US stocks and ETFs at a time that is convenient for them, during the overnight trading session, in addition to the regular, pre-market, and after-market trading sessions.

With the introduction of this new feature, moomoo users now have access to trading hours that cover the entire day, from 10 AM Monday to 10 AM Saturday (AEST) and from 8 AM Monday to 8 AM Saturday (SGT). This means that investors in both Singapore and Australia will be able to trade a list of more than 100 US stocks and ETFs, both day and night. This groundbreaking initiative by moomoo will offer investors greater flexibility to trade based on market-moving events that happen outside of regular trading hours.

"As a leading tech-driven investment platform committed to delivering holistic investment solutions to make investing easier and not alone, we will continue tailoring our products and services to suit the market's evolving needs. Offering keen investors to trade on US market round-the-clock is definitely a game-changing breakthrough to capture investment opportunities on any occasion," says Gavin Chia, Managing Director of moomoo Singapore.

"Moomoo has access to market makers that provide live prices 24 hours a day, five days a week. So, you can take advantage of market moves during Australian hours and while the US is asleep. You get instant trade confirmation, without the need to wait 24 hours to see whether you have dealt or not," explains moomoo Australia Chief Market Strategist Matt Wilson.

"Investors love stocks they are familiar with and that's why it's important to have access to some of the world's most well-known brands like Apple, Google, Meta (Facebook), Amazon, Tesla, Disney, Microsoft and Nvidia, as an example. These stocks are powerhouses driving the global economy, so why not invest in them?" Wilson says.

As at the end of Q1 2023, moomoo and its sister brand provide digitalized investment services for over 20 million investors worldwide. The extended trading hours allow moomoo users greater access to the US market, which is critical for those looking to diversify their portfolios and capture potential opportunities for growth, without having to incur stock switching fees.

24/5 trading for selected US stocks and ETFs is now available on Moomoo Singapore and Moomoo Australia now. For more information on moomoo's 24/5 US trading, visit the website at www.moomoo.com/sg and www.moomoo.com/au

*Please note, currently 24/5 trading of US stocks is only available on the moomoo platform in Singapore and Australia. It is not available on the platform within the United States.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digitalized financial services platform powered by Moomoo Technologies Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, and social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports free online account-opening and provides access to trade stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with over 20 million users in more than 200 countries and regions globally.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or contact moomoo public relation team via pr@moomoo.com.

