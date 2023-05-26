GolfStatus & Dormie Network Foundation Team Up for the Third Annual Play It Forward Campaign

LINCOLN, Neb., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfStatus , the leading technology platform for nonprofit and charity golf fundraisers, is teaming up with its giving partners at Dormie Network and Dormie Network Foundation for the Play It Forward campaign to give back to organizations that are using golf to drive impact.

"Golf helps power nonprofits addressing important causes in our communities." - Brian Schenk , Chief Philanthropy Officer

Now in its third year, the campaign is a unique opportunity to "play" it forward. Individuals nominate a charity or nonprofit using golf to raise money to receive a $10,000 donation to its golf fundraiser, and get the chance to win a one-year honorary membership to Dormie Network , a national network of private golf clubs, plus a $10,000 credit toward onsite golf and lodging.

"Golf has deep ties to philanthropy and helps power nonprofits and charities addressing important causes in communities everywhere," said Brian Schenk, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Dormie Network Foundation . "Play It Forward celebrates these organizations using golf as a force for good."

Play It Forward began in 2021, awarding $10,000 to the Cameron Steinberg Foundation and its inaugural golf fundraiser. The annual golf event has raised $100,000 for research into congenital heart disease and to help families affected by these defects.

In 2022, two nonprofits were selected for $10,000 donations, Make-A-Wish Foundation of Philadelphia, Delaware, and Susquehanna Valley and Sisters Across America. Make-A-Wish's Pro-Am for Wishes raises money to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Sisters Across America provides support and mentoring for young minority women pursuing professional golfing careers and teaching juniors to grow the game, raising money through two annual golf fundraisers.

The giveaway launches May 29 and nominations will be accepted through July 4. Winners will be announced via press release and on GolfStatus' and Dormie Network's social media channels in August.

Visit golfstatus.org/playitforward for official rules and to submit a nomination.

About GolfStatus

GolfStatus helps nonprofits leverage the giving power of golf to raise more dollars, engage supporters, and do more good. Its robust golf event management platform streamlines golf tournaments from start to finish to save time and enhance the overall event experience for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. GolfStatus combines powerful technology with practical golf fundraising resources and industry-leading support to make charity golf tournaments easy, approachable, and efficient for organizations of all types and sizes. Learn more at golfstatus.org .

About Dormie Network and Dormie Network Foundation

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in West End, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana; and GrayBull Club in Maxwell, Nebraska, with a planned opening of 2024. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. The Dormie Network Foundation supports nonprofits through in-kind donations and direct cash grants, and seeks to build long-term relationships with its nonprofit partners to help them raise the bar on fundraising opportunities. Learn more at dormienetwork.com .

