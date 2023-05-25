JENNAIR® CONTINUES TO BOLDLY BREAK THE DESIGN MOLD AT THE 2023 KIPS BAY NEW YORK DECORATOR SHOW HOUSE

Iconic 'River Mansion' Showcases the Luxury Appliance Brand's Commitment to Boundary-Breaking Designs That Do Away with Traditional Concepts of Luxury

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month JennAir expanded its partnership with Kips Bay as the exclusive appliance brand for the Kips Bay New York Decorator Show House, returning to the city's Upper West Side at the iconic River Mansion after a three-year hiatus. The home features various JennAir innovations in both the main kitchen and the catering kitchen, as well as a beverage center in the fifth-floor primary bathroom, showing design enthusiasts the luxury appliance brand's continued commitment to offering appliances that are provocatively designed yet utilitarian.

"Kips Bay New York boldly showcases the work of some of the most sought-after interior designers in the world, and they've masterfully woven our appliances into spaces throughout the home to show visitors when they choose JennAir appliances, they never have to sacrifice function for luxury," said Chelsey Whitehead, director of product and brand marketing for JennAir. "The JennAir appliances featured in the River Mansion give Kips Bay New York attendees, and the design industry at large, the opportunity to see how our products elevate the spaces they inhabit through their truly differentiated aesthetics."

The main kitchen at River Mansion was designed by Wesley Moon , one of the twenty-two designers and architects that worked on the home's transformation—using the striking mixed metals, design, technology, and performance of JennAir RISE appliances. Wesley transformed the space into one that says goodbye to the old notions of what luxury means and hello to the bold.

"I am continuously impressed every time I use JennAir. When it comes to design, I am all about the small details that make a larger impact in each space, and that is what they deliver," said Moon. "There is an element of surprise and drama when a client opens a JennAir fridge, and they see the obsidian interior. It's timeless, elegant, and undeniably chic."

The main kitchen spotlights the brand's RISE design expression, which is defined by its bold brass accents and diamond-etched handles, and includes the following JennAir appliances:

The 30" refrigerator and freezer columns open to reveal an industry-exclusive Obsidian black interior with ecliptic lighting and allow for panel customization.

The RISE 48" professional-style range features the app-driven JennAir Culinary Center , a step-by-step digital sous chef with a connected probe and precision sensors that provide guidance all the way from prep to plate.

The RISE microwave drawer showcases a flush to cabinet design that merges discreetly into the kitchen island, displaying the RISE design expression's bold diamond-etched handles.

The 24" panel-ready dishwasher is the quietest among luxury dishwashers1 and includes innovative features such as the largest 3rd level rack wash system2 – ensuring a superior clean on all three racks.

In the mansion's second kitchen, designer Lillian Wu chose to showcase the brand's NOIR design expression, which can be recognized by its alluring lace textures and sculpted handles, and includes the following JennAir appliances:

"The space we designed is the service pantry of the house – in the hospitality design world, we refer to this as the 'heart of the house.' We incorporated elegant appliances from JennAir, because the NOIR design expression complements all of the décor and finishes we selected," said Wu. "Although the space is compact, it is brimming with character and robust appliances. It really elevates what a small kitchen can offer!"

JennAir NOIR appliances in the serving kitchen at River Mansion include the following features:

The NOIR 36" professional-style range features the app-driven JennAir Culinary Center and remote access, allowing users to check cooking status and control the range from anywhere.

The 36" refrigerator is outfitted in custom paneling and opens to display an industry-exclusive daring Obsidian interior illuminated by ecliptic lighting.

A 24" panel-ready dishwasher that is the quietest among luxury dishwashers1 and includes innovative features, including the largest 3rd rack wash system2 –ensuring a superior clean on all three racks.

JennAir appliances can migrate to elevate spaces in a home beyond just the kitchen, and interior designer Sergio Mercado proves this through his design for the primary bathroom. Thanks to Mercado's vision, visitors to the mansion can see how JennAir appliances elevate spaces beyond the kitchen as the primary bathroom is home to:

The 24" panel-ready beverage center featuring the industry-exclusive Obsidian interior, glass shelves, and independent temperature zones - perfect for keeping warm towels on standby.

A 27" panel-ready warming drawer with sensor temperature control that automatically monitors and regulates the warming drawer's temperature.

"Who wouldn't want a warm towel as you exit the shower or to indulge in a glass of champagne when getting ready for a night out without having to head to the kitchen?" said Mercado. "Pulling JennAir appliances into the primary bath adds another layer of luxury because they bring a sophisticated indulgence to daily routines like getting ready to seize the day or winding down for the evening."

JennAir celebrated the opening of the Kips Bay Decorator Show House on Monday, May 22, with an intimate event hosted by brand partners, television personality and interior designer Jeremiah Brent, and chef and television host Elena Besser. During the event, guests were treated to an immersive culinary demonstration and a fireside chat where Besser and Brent were joined by the two interior designers behind the mansion's kitchens, Wesley and Lillian, and Whirlpool's Global Consumer Design Director Jessica McConnell.

To learn more, you can visit JennAir.com or immerse yourself in the JennAir experience by visiting a local showroom .

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, the JennAir brand fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. The JennAir brand crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, leading technology, and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a concierge at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir .

Kips Bay Decorator Show House

Each year celebrated interior designers transform a luxury Manhattan home into an elegant exhibition of fine furnishings, art, and technology. This event began in 1973 when several dedicated supporters of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club launched the Decorator Show House to raise critical funds for much needed after school and enrichment programs for New York City children. Over the course of four decades, this project has grown into a must-see event for thousands of design enthusiasts and is renowned for sparking interior design trends throughout the world. The Show House receives as many as 15,000 guests annually from across the nation. Since its inception, the Show House has raised over $25 million for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club.

1 Based on Normal Cycle

2 Based on usable volume

