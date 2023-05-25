CLEANPOWER 2023: Sungrow Presents Latest Innovations to Fuel the North American Solar and Storage Markets

NEW ORLEANS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, showcased its latest PV inverters and liquid cooled energy storage systems (ESS) for comprehensive installations in North America during CLEANPOWER 2023.

Sungrow Booth at CLEANPOWER 2023 (PRNewswire)

CLEANPOWER is one of the largest clean energy expos in North America. This year unites more knowledgeable minds than ever before to chart the future of this powerful industry and discuss the opportunities ahead. This is driven by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which is the trending topic in the market.

Competitive solar and storage solutions for the utility-scale market

Optimized for utility-scale solar and storage plants, Sungrow introduced the SG3150/4000UD-MV-US modular inverters, the PV Magazine Award-winning string inverter SG350HX, and the liquid cooled ESS PowerTitan.

The SG3150/4000UD-MV-US modular inverters combine the advantage of both string and central inverters, featuring modular design at different levels, streamlining installations and operation and maintenance. The inverters perfectly match large-format high-efficiency modules and tracking systems, offering optimized LCOE for the plant.

The liquid cooled ESS PowerTitan is a professional integration tailored to utility-scale installations based on Sungrow's power electronics, electrochemistry, and power grid support technologies. The DC-DC controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually, increasing system performance. The product adopts advanced liquid-cooled thermal management to safeguard the system's safety and ensure a superior lifespan.

To date, Sungrow has already signed nine gigawatt hours of orders with the PowerTitan globally. Most recently, Sungrow's PowerTitan won the world's first iF Design Award in the utility-scale ESS category and received the TM-2 Approval and Certificate of Approval (COA) for the PowerTitan in New York City. Sungrow is one of a few companies to obtain this critical certification required for fire safety.

Cutting-edge innovations catalyze C&I solar and storage projects

Many commercial organizations have already realized the enormous potential income stream from solar and energy storage. Sungrow offers a new generation of commercial PV inverters SG36CX-US/SG60CX-US and the liquid cooled ESS PowerStack to fit diverse installations.

The 36kW/60kW inverters enable a high DC/AC ratio of 1.5, leading to a higher yield for a project. In addition, they are equipped with online IV curve scan and diagnosis functions, tracking any issues in real-time and significantly reducing operating expenses.

The United State's C&I energy storage market has great potential. By installing the PowerStack, the surplus energy that is generated during the day can be stored and used when the sun isn't at its fullest potential. This feature optimizes clean energy consumption and maximizing return on investment.

Sungrow launched its USA branch approximately 10 years ago and has now established itself as a professional local team offering sales, technical support, and after-sale services. Notably, the Company continued its upward trajectory in 2022 with revenue of $5.98 billion, a 66.8% increase year-over-year. Sungrow will foster its commitment to innovation with increasing investment in R&D to create innovative products that will accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.