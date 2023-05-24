Zhuanzhuan Named Official Supplier of Second-Hand Recycling Services for Athletes at 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu

BEIJING, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhuanzhuan, a leading circular economy enterprise, signed an official contract in Beijing on May 18 to become the official supplier of second-hand recycling services for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games this July, making it the first circular economy enterprise to provide these services for a top international event. The World University Games in Chengdu is the first major global event to introduce free second-hand mobile phone lending services for visiting athletes while also providing a platform that supports the recycling of surplus materials once the games are over.

Miao Yuyuan, Deputy Director of the Communication Department, the Executive Committee of the Chengdu FISU Games , and Huang Wei, CEO of Zhuanzhuan Group, at the signing ceremony (PRNewswire)

Zhuanzhuan has achieved a significant leap in product quality. To reach the necessary standard for the games in Chengdu, the company improved and upgraded over 200 quality inspection processes and standards for second-hand mobile phones and electronic products. Additionally, the pace of door-to-door recycling and brand store construction has been accelerated to bridge the trust gap regarding second-hand product circulation. The company also completed the training of almost one thousand front-line service experts to ensure its high-standard delivery.

Huang Wei, CEO of Zhuanzhuan Group, said: "Zhuanzhuan's corporate philosophy fits perfectly with the green and low-carbon theme of the games while seizing the opportunity to make our planet better. We will rely on our experience accumulated in the development of the second-hand recycling industry over multiple years to create a green, low-carbon, and sustainable supply model and offer a second-hand recycling service that provides high-quality, safe, and efficient second-hand products and post-competition asset recycling service support for the games in Chengdu."

Miao Yuyuan, Deputy Director of the Communication Department, the Executive Committee of the Chengdu FISU Games, said: "The Chengdu 2021 FISU Games is the first large-scale international event to be held in mainland China in over three years and it is also the first comprehensive event held in western China. This cooperation with Zhuanzhuan for an international sports event highlights our commitment to a green, low-carbon, and sustainable World University Games in Chengdu."

As a pioneering circular economy enterprise in China, Zhuanzhuan has been leading and promoting the new trend of green, low-carbon, circular consumption since its founding in 2015. The Company has been actively responding to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. Its commitment to reducing carbon emissions has led to some impressive results through the circular economy. By the end of 2022, Zhuanzhuan had reduced cumulative carbon emissions by over 3.26 million tons, reduced cumulative energy by 4,403 GWh, and made over 26 million used book transactions.

About Zhuanzhuan Group

Founded in 2015, Zhuanzhuan is a leading circular economy company in China. It is committed to providing online and offline integrated services, solving the problem of accurate and unobstructed second-hand supply and demand information through big data and artificial intelligence technology using multi-scenario, full-process services to solve the trust problem in second-hand transactions.

About Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games

Hosted by the International University Sports Federation (FISU), the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28, 2023. The FISU World University Games are staged every two years in a different city. This celebration of international university sports and culture draws many thousands of student-athletes together to compete, making it among the world's largest and most prestigious multi-sport events.

