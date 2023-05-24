As Summer Travel Season Kicks Off, UNL88 Offers Drivers a Way to Reduce Costs, Emissions

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With drivers expected to hit the roads in near pre-pandemic numbers this Memorial Day weekend, Growth Energy—the nation's largest biofuels trade association—urged travelers to fill up with Unleaded 88 (UNL88), a fuel blend with 15 percent ethanol, to save money at the pump and reduce their emissions over the holiday.

Growth Energy logo (PRNewswire)

"UNL88 makes it easy for drivers to save money at the pump and reduce their carbon emissions all in one step."

Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to increase by around 7% over last year with nearly 90% of that travel taking place on the roads, according to AAA, signaling a strong start to summer travel season.

With travel on the rise, consumers looking to save money on fuel should look at UNL88, also known as E15. In total, UNL88 has the potential to save drivers more than $12 million combined just this weekend. That means more money in consumers' pockets that they can spend on cookout supplies, fireworks, or maybe just a longer vacation.

Last summer, when the national average for a gallon of gas was more than $4, drivers were able to save 16-cents per gallon on average by using UNL88. UNL88 can also be used in 96 percent of vehicles on the road today and contributes to cleaner air, reducing smog-forming pollutants and lowering emissions of particulate matter up to 50 percent compared to gasoline.

"UNL88 makes it easy for drivers to save money at the pump and reduce their carbon emissions all in one step," said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. "As the summer travel season officially begins, we hope all consumers take advantage of the cost savings and environmental benefits of filling up their cars and trucks with fuel that's at least 15% ethanol."

"Not many products exist in the fuel market today that allow drivers to both save money and lower their carbon emissions at the same time," said Jennifer Forbess, Fuel Supply and Trading Manager at Midwest fuel retailer Kwik Trip, Inc. "That's what makes UNL88 such a popular, high-value fuel, and we hope our customers take advantage of this more affordable, lower-carbon product as they hit the road this holiday weekend."

Travelers can plan their road-trip and locate gas stations selling E15 and other ethanol blends using Get Biofuel Fuel Finder. To date, Americans have driven approximately 75 billion miles on UNL88. Since 2018 the number of miles has increased by an astounding 543%, according to Growth Energy calculations.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently took an important step to allow continued sales of UNL88 (E15) throughout this summer and has proposed allowing year-round sales in eight Midwestern states beginning next year. Growth Energy and its member companies have urged the EPA to allow year-round sales of UNL88 to provide continued cost savings, increased energy independence, support for rural jobs, and immediate emissions reductions from automotive travel.

ABOUT GROWTH ENERGY

Growth Energy represents producers and supporters of ethanol working to bring consumers better choices at the fuel pump, grow America's economy and improve the environment for future generations. For more information on our organization, visit us at GrowthEnergy.org, follow us on Twitter @GrowthEnergy, or connect with us on Facebook.

Media Contact: Jake Barron

jbarron@growthenergy.org

410.218.1927

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Growth Energy