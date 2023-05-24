AVL Names Dan and Robin Nicholson as Winners of 11th Annual Gordon Millar Award

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan and Robin Nicholson have been named winners of the 11th annual SAE Foundation Gordon Millar Award. The award, funded by AVL, is given in special recognition of an individual or organization that best demonstrates continuous philanthropic support of the SAE Foundation Mission to encourage and increase student participation and achievement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

"By supporting students today, we further the intersection of technology and art, which drives innovation for the world of tomorrow," said Don Manvel, Chairman, AVL Americas. "Dan and Robin Nicholson have demonstrated their unwavering support for the SAE Foundation and upheld its mission to provide students across the country with equitable and engaging STEM experiences."

Further, Dan Nicholson has dedicated his time over the past ten years as an SAE Foundation Committee and Trustee, serving as the Chairperson for six years. During that time, he has provided guidance and leadership, serving on several committees, leading by example, providing consistent philanthropic support, and constantly advocating for the SAE Foundation's mission.

"Robin and I are incredibly honored to receive this award. We believe that inspiring STEM careers is important to making the world a better place," said Dan Nicholson, Vice President of Strategic Technology Initiatives at General Motors. "We want those opportunities available to everyone and think that the SAE Foundation and A World in Motion (AWIM) are great mechanisms for achieving that future. We want to thank AVL and we hope to honor the memory of Gordan Millar with our ongoing service."

Gordon Millar joined SAE International in 1949. He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 1975 and, in 1984 served as SAE President, the same year that he concluded a noteworthy career at John Deere. He was a noted author and a consultant to the Southwest Research Institute, as well as a recognized expert in the history and restoration of classic marine engines. Millar was a lifetime advocate for improving STEM education and encouraging women to seek engineering careers."

About AVL

With more than 11,200 employees, AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies for a greener, safer and better world of mobility.

From ideation phase to serial production, the company covers vehicle architectures and platform solutions including the impact of new propulsion systems and energy carriers. As a global technology provider, AVL's offerings range from simulation, virtualization and test automation for product development to ADAS/AD and vehicle software. The company combines state-of-the-art and highly scalable IT, software and technology solutions with its application know-how, thereby offering customers extensive tools in areas such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity or Embedded Systems.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts at more than 90 locations and with 45 Tech and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL is supporting customers in their mobility ambitions. In 2022, the company generated a turnover of 1.86 billion Euros, of which 11 % are invested in R&D activities to ensure continuous innovation.

About SAE Foundation

The mission of the SAE Foundation is to increase student achievement and participation in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to build a STEM-fluent workforce. Funds raised by the SAE Foundation support SAE International's award-winning A World In Motion® (AWIM) program, Collegiate Design Series™ (CDS), awards and scholarships. SAE's STEM education programs enable students to develop the 21st century skills needed to succeed in real-world work environments and connect classroom learning with real-life application. SAE's STEM programs have reached more than 6 million students worldwide and engaged more than 30,000 STEM industry professionals as volunteers. SAE International is a global organization engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers to advance mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. Get involved today http://www.saefoundation.org.

