STEPHEN CURRY LAUNCHES GENTLEMAN'S CUT KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY

This fine aged bourbon will be released in the U.S. in May, marking the entrepreneur's debut into the spirits industry

BOONE COUNTY, Ky., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry is entering the spirits industry with the upcoming launch of Gentleman's Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Years in the making, this highly anticipated, fine-aged bourbon will be released worldwide in May at The Boone County Distilling Co. following the inaugural bottling.

"Celebrations take on many different forms, from intimate gatherings to major milestones, and at the center of each memorable moment is a spirit rooted in history and tradition," said Stephen Curry. "I'm proud to have helped carefully craft a new signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Gentleman's Cut. This rich, complex and bold bourbon is the perfect offering to commemorate life's great occasions, and will be part of a raised-glass toasting moment in the lives of my fans, friends and family."

The name Gentleman's Cut speaks to the art of crafting a truly fine spirit, as well as to Curry's skillful movement on and off the court. Motivated by his passion for premium bourbon, Curry was intimately involved in every step of the process – from the manufacturing, blending and aging to the packaging and marketing efforts. At the heart of the spirit's label is a personal message from him.

Gentleman's Cut is distilled in 500-gallon copper pot stills, giving the whiskey a full-bodied palate and complex aromatic profile. The whiskey is then aged 5-7 years in charred new white oak barrels resulting in tasting notes of cinnamon, seared caramel and sweet toasted chestnut.

The bourbon is distilled, aged and bottled by Game Changer Distillery in Boone County, KY. Curry's SC30 Inc. partnered with John Schwartz (owner of highly acclaimed Amuse Bouche Winery in Napa Valley) to form a joint venture with Boone County Distilling Co., celebrating the craft spirit pioneer of the region. Located on the Kentucky Craft Bourbon Trail, Boone County Distilling – born in 1833 – resurrected the time-tested culture, pride and determination of the craft, and continues a tradition of quality, grain-to-glass spirits methods.

"In close collaboration with Stephen, we produced a high-quality aged bourbon offered at a great value that will resonate with bourbon connoisseurs and help grow the craft bourbon category to our global audience," said Schwartz.

Gentleman's Cut has signed a national distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Internationally, China Duty Free Group, which operates more than 200 stores in 70 cities, will be among a select group of importers establishing the brand overseas.

The suggested retail price for Gentleman's Cut is $79.99 per 750ml.

For more information, visit www.gentlemanscutbourbon.com or @gentlemanscutbourbon.

ABOUT GENTLEMAN'S CUT

SC30 Inc. in partnership with John Schwartz formed Game Changer, LLC., a joint venture with Boone County Distilling Company in Northern Kentucky, to create Gentleman's Cut. This Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey from Stephen Curry is aged 5-7 years. The bourbon's complex mashbill of 75% Corn, 21% Rye and 4% Malted Barley delivers tasting notes of honey, fresh vanilla bean, and rich caramel on the palate. Our inaugural bottling is polished and smooth at 90 proof. We distill our whiskey the traditional way, in a 500-gallon Copper Pot still.

ABOUT STEPHEN CURRY

Stephen Curry's on and off court legacy is underscored by transformation and innovation. His 14-year career in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors is marked by many firsts. He was the first person to be named Most Valuable Player by unanimous vote in NBA history, the first player to hit 100 3-pointers in the NBA Finals, one of a select few to win MVP awards two years in a row, remains the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history and recently surpassed former record-holder Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history. He holds nine NBA all-star selections and four NBA Championships. Beyond the game of basketball, Stephen is an emerging figure in the Bay Area with a number of innovative and progressive consumer, entertainment and non-profit endeavors.

