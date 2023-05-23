SmartSky's Groundbreaking Streaming Connectivity Now Available for Small Aircraft with Award of LITE System STC for Bombardier Lear 60

Reliable Jet Maintenance completed installation on first article aircraft

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky Networks, the leading provider of inflight air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity for business aviation, today announced it has been granted the first commercially available FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for its SmartSky LITE system, the industry's only streaming-level in-flight connectivity solution designed for smaller business aircraft. SmartSky LITE brings its patented high performance, multi-Mbps, low latency connectivity to small business aircraft for $99/hour with unlimited data and no device limits, whereas competitors have only non-streaming offerings at this price point. On the first two flights of the Lear 60, the customer averaged over 1 GB per hour, reaching speeds over 10 Mbps with 80% of the data downloaded to the plane and 20% uploaded off.

Reliable Jet Maintenance of Boca Raton, FL, completed the first-ever install of SmartSky's LITE inflight connectivity system on a customer aircraft, a Bombardier Lear 60. (PRNewswire)

SmartSky's LITE inflight connectivity system shatters expectations for what is possible on a smaller business aircraft.

The STC was granted following installation on a Bombardier Lear 60 business jet by sales and installation partner Reliable Jet Maintenance of Boca Raton, FL. Liberty Partners of Okmulgee, OK provided engineering services.

"We are happy to be part of the first customer installation of SmartSky's groundbreaking LITE system, which brings streaming services to light jets and turboprops. We can finally make high-performance connectivity a reality for our Lear 60 customers and all owner-operators of similar size aircraft," said James Stormont (President) Reliable Jet Maintenance. "We look forward to continuing to partner with SmartSky Networks on upcoming installation projects."

The news comes amid the in-progress installations for many additional SmartSky STCs, including several more for the SmartSky LITE system anticipated in the next several months. Most recently, the Falcon 2000 aircraft series was granted an STC for SmartSky's Flagship system for mid- to large-cabin aircraft.

"Reliable Jet is one of our newest sales and installation partners. It is exciting that they completed their first SmartSky installation within a very short time, and also own the title of first to complete a LITE installation on a customer aircraft. SmartSky's LITE system shatters industry expectations for what is possible on a smaller business aircraft, as its diminutive size and high performance deliver streaming to smaller aircraft, unlocking capabilities they've never had before. Reliable Jet's expertise played a big part in this project's success and marks a major milestone in our pursuit of powering more business aircraft with SmartSky's industry-leading connectivity technology," said Rich Pilock Vice President of Product Management for SmartSky.

SmartSky has already been awarded STCs for more than a dozen models from major manufacturers such as Textron Aviation, Gulfstream Aerospace, Bombardier, Embraer, and Dassault, with many more in progress and scheduled in the coming months covering thousands of more aircraft. View the list of available STCs at smartskynetworks.com/stc.

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies, and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

SmartSky Networks. Data moves us.

Media Contact:

Mark Hazlin

Ph: (202) 289-4001

Email: Mhazlin@xenophonstrategies.com

Website: www.smartskynetworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmartSky Networks