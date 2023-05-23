Scout Clean Energy Closes on Persimmon Creek Wind Farm Sale to Evergy

199MW Wind Farm Closing Marks Six-Months Under Brookfield Renewable Ownership

BOULDER, Colo., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Clean Energy (Scout), a Colorado based renewable energy developer-owner-operator, and its joint venture partner Elawan Energy, a global operator in the renewable energy industry, today announced they have completed the sale of the 199-megawatt (MW) Persimmon Creek Wind Farm (Persimmon) in western Oklahoma to Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG).

Persimmon Creek Wind Farm -- Credit: Kipp Schorr – Wagon Productions (PRNewswire)

Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy, said, "The Persimmon Creek Wind Farm has proven to be a reliable source of renewable energy over the last five years making it a solid investment for Scout. We are excited to finalize the sale to Evergy as it seeks to deliver carbon-free wind energy directly to their customers."

Persimmon achieved commercial operation in 2018 with 80 General Electric turbines across 17,000 acres in Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties in Oklahoma. The renewable energy generated from Persimmon will serve customers in Evergy's service area.

"The completion of the Persimmon Creek sale positions Scout to provide a significant return on the capital invested," explained Rucker. "As a part of the existing operations agreement, Scout will continue servicing the project through the end of this year."

Scout, now a portfolio company of Brookfield Renewable, is approaching six months under Brookfield's ownership and continues to execute on its significant growth plans. Since the beginning of the year, Scout has finalized the sale of Persimmon Creek with the proceeds being deployed back into new development projects, started construction on the 200MW Sweetland Wind Farm in South Dakota, and is raising financing for its 209MW Markum Solar project in Texas, which will start construction later this year. Scout remains focused on the construction and development of its pipeline of 16.5 GW of Wind, Solar, and Battery Storage projects across 22 states.

Scout's legal advisor was McDermott Will & Emery LLP and Evergy's legal advisor on the transaction was Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

Persimmon Creek Wind Farm Photo -- Credit: Kipp Schorr – Wagon Productions

About Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy is a renewable energy developer and owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with approximately 1,000 MW of operating and under construction wind assets, and a pipeline of over 16,500 MW of wind, solar and storage projects across 22 states, including more than 2,300 MW of advanced-stage projects. Scout has expertise in all aspects of renewables project development, permitting, power marketing, finance, construction, 24/7 operations, and asset management. For more information, please visit www.scoutcleanenergy.com

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG), serves 1.7 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. Evergy's mission is to empower a better future. Our focus remains on producing, transmitting and delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for the benefit of our stakeholders. Today, about half of Evergy's power comes from carbon-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We value innovation and adaptability to give our customers better ways to manage their energy use, to create a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace for our employees, and to add value for our investors. Headquartered in Kansas City, our employees are active members of the communities we serve.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 25,700 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline of approximately 126,000 megawatts of renewable power assets, 12 million metric tonnes per annum ("MMTPA") of carbon capture and storage, 2 million tons of recycled material, 4 million metric million British thermal units of renewable natural gas pipeline, a solar manufacturing facility capable of producing 5,000 MW of panels annually and 1 MMTPA green ammonia facility powered entirely by renewable energy. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Corporation, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $825 billion of assets under management.

About Elawan Energy

Elawan Energy is a global operator in the renewable energy industry with over 1.1 GW of wind, solar, and hydropower projects in operation and over 11 GW of renewable energy under development. Elawan offers integrated solutions along the green energy life circle, from the promotion, development and construction of wind farms, photovoltaic plants and hydropower plants until their operation, maintenance and sale of the green energy produced. Elawan Energy is part of the ORIX Group.

Scout Clean Energy Logo (PRNewswire)

