S&P Global Accelerates Progress on Near-term Corporate Sustainability Goals

Latest Disclosure Highlights Unwavering Commitments to Low-carbon Transition, Risk Preparedness, and Impact

Inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report Showcases Comprehensive Approach to Transparency and Accountability

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today released three reports capturing the Company's continued commitments to a sustainable future that supports a net-zero economy:

"Proactive, transparent disclosures continue to be a pillar of our approach to corporate sustainability," said Ewout Steenbergen, Chief Financial Officer for S&P Global. "Our latest reports illustrate that our work to enhance our sustainability position has not only continued in a positive direction but accelerated. While the risk and opportunities for ESG are ever evolving, as an organization, we are prepared to meet the challenge."

Key enhancements outlined in the 2022 Impact Report included updating the Company's near-term targets for progressing toward net-zero carbon emissions, namely:

25% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity (per square foot) by 2025

25% reduction in absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from employee business travel by 2025

81% of our spend with suppliers who set their own science-based targets by 2025

The Company also announced the addition of nature-based environmental targets that complement its net-zero goal for carbon. The new targets include:

Removal of single-use plastic across all global office operations by 2025

Zero-waste for all global locations by 2030, including those where services are controlled by a landlord

Water net-zero for all global locations by 2030, including those where services are controlled by a landlord

The Company's first standalone Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Report is an important milestone that reinforces S&P Global's commitment to advancing DEI efforts in line with its People First philosophy. The DEI Report builds on prior impact reporting to illustrate the Company's progress in its first year post-the merger with IHS Markit.

"Our company's purpose – to accelerate progress – underpins the work we do for our people, customers and communities," said Annette O'Hanlon, Chief Corporate Responsibility & Diversity Officer for S&P Global. "We are proud to report continued progress on our sustainability journey and underscore our commitment to increasing transparency. Through intentional action and accountability, we are committed to advancing our DEI efforts and continuing to disclose and report with transparency."

Also today, S&P Global published this year's TCFD report, the Company's fifth, demonstrating the organization is well positioned in each of the prescribed financial disclosure areas: governance, strategy, risk management and metrics & targets. The Company made significant progress integrating climate-related risk and opportunity into its business. In 2022, S&P Global:

Completed its merger with IHS Markit, bringing together two organizations with leading capabilities and enhancing its ability to serve customers in markets including ESG and energy transition

Acquired the Shades of Green business from the Center for International Climate Research ( CICERO ), further expanding the breadth and depth of S&P Global Ratings' second party opinions (SPOs) offering

Advanced its environmental goal of net-zero emissions by setting targets to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030

Access all three reports on the S&P Global website.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

