Pompeian® Unveils New Made Easy Olive Oil Collection Simplifying Mealtime for Home Cooks Everywhere

BALTIMORE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, America's best-selling olive oil brand, Pompeian, Inc. announces the debut of its Made Easy Olive Oil collection featuring four new cooking oils with easy-to-understand usages, including Made Easy Fry Olive Oil, Made Easy Bake Olive Oil, Made Easy Sauté Olive Oil and Made Easy Drizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil. As the category leader, Pompeian has set out to eliminate confusion surrounding olive oil usage with this intuitive, easy-to-understand new line, ultimately helping to drive consumption of this original superfood, while growing category sales. With over half of olive oil buyers unsure how to use or differentiate between types of oils, and non-buyers citing confusion to be a primary barrier to purchase, Pompeian is excited to bring to the marketplace a kitchen secret weapon that's been long anticipated by home cooks.

"With so many varieties to choose from in the olive oil aisle, we understand why consumer confusion is at an all-time high and empathize with home cooks," says Casey Smith, Innovation Marketing Manager at Pompeian. "We're on a mission to democratize olive oil and healthy eating for all, and that starts with ensuring our products are easy to use and not contributing to the confusion. We're so excited to introduce this Pompeian Made Easy collection and know it will help new and existing customers shop and cook with ease."

With all the health benefits of olive oil and none of the guesswork about which to buy and use in recipes, Pompeian Made Easy Olive Oils are expertly crafted to simplify the shopping and cooking process, so home cooks can focus on what's most important, cooking a healthy and delicious meal. Each Made Easy Olive Oil, available in 16-ounce and 32-ounce bottles starting at $6.09, has a unique taste and smoke point level, creating ideal options for the variety of olive oil cooking needs.

Made Easy Fry is expertly crafted so shoppers can fry healthier. With its high smoke point, this oil is perfect for making healthier fried foods like chicken cutlets, fish or even french fries.

Made Easy Bake is perfect for making healthier baked goods like brownies, cakes and breads, as it's a certified heart-healthy food by the American Heart Association (AHA). With an ultra-light taste, this olive oil won't compromise the flavors in your favorite baking recipes.

Made Easy Sauté is expertly crafted for pan cooking recipes. It is certified heart-healthy by the AHA and has an extra smooth taste that's perfect for sautéing veggies, proteins or even whipping up a stir-fry.

Made Easy Drizzle is an AHA-certified, flavor boosting finishing extra virgin olive oil for recipes in need an extra drizzle, such as salads, veggies, breads and even ice cream.

Pompeian is 100% farmer owned and sustainably sourced from the world's best olive groves to provide consumers with a high-quality cooking oil that's better for people, the planet and plates. Pompeian Made Easy Olive Oils will be available for nationwide shipping to retailers this month. For information about the full Pompeian olive oil portfolio, please visit www.pompeian.com. Other recipe inspiration and updates can be found by following Pompeian on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

Pompeian, Inc. – The Olive Oil People - is America's largest national brand of olive oil, bestselling vinegars and a variety of cooking sprays. Farmer owned and Baltimore based since 1906, Pompeian is a family of olive farmers and olive oil craftsmen whose passion, expertise and dedication bring the best-tasting, highest-quality olive oils to kitchens everywhere. Upholding the highest quality standards, Pompeian conducts daily testing through their in-house quality assurance team in the state-of-the-art Pompeian Quality Control and Research & Development Center ensuring each bottle is always at peak freshness. Inspired by heritage and tradition, Pompeian products are rooted in authenticity and crafted for quality and great taste. Learn more at www.pompeian.com.

