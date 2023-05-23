DuPont Wallcovering by Wallquest Inc. Generates Buzz at Hospitality & Design Expo in Las Vegas

WILMINGTON, Del., May. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) and its customer Wallquest Inc. exhibited at the annual Hospitality & Design Expo in Las Vegas earlier this month. HD Expo is known for featuring the best new concepts and materials in design for the hospitality industry. The recently launched line of DuPont Wallcoverings, which feature a wide array of beautiful patterns and textures inspired by the look of natural fibers and protected by DuPont™ Tedlar® film, offered a truly unique solution for the design teams visiting the show. Tedlar® creates an invisible yet impervious barrier to the wallcovering, ensuring it is not damaged or faded by stains, scuffs, or repeated contact with harsh cleaning agents and bleaches.

"The feedback from the hospitality industry has been overwhelmingly positive," said Matt Urfali, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, DuPont™ Tedlar®. "Hotel rooms and public spaces are subject to regular cleaning after day-to-day wear and tear and typical wallpapers require frequent replacement. DuPont™ Tedlar® Wallcovering changes that."

The new DuPont™ Wallcoverings from Wallquest are available for both commercial and residential applications and will be sold under Wallquest's Seabrook® brand. In addition to the new extensive collection of patterns, Wallquest also offers digitally printed wallcoverings with diverse and customizable images with Tedlar® protection.

"Our booth at HD Expo contained a feature wall of digitally printed wallcovering designed by Jill Malek, a very talented designer, and protected by Tedlar®," said Brian Collins, Vice President, Wallquest Inc. "Having the Tedlar® barrier ensures that these eye-catching custom wallcoverings will be protected and look new wherever they are used."

Tedlar® films have more than 60 years of proven performance in the harshest environments. From resisting weathering on roofs, to keeping airplane interiors clean and new, Tedlar® film provides incomparable durability. Tedlar® protected wallcoverings are even resistant to the harshest chemical cleaners, including bleach and alcohol-based solvents, meaning even the toughest stains can be wiped off without any damage to the appearance of the wallcovering.

The new DuPont™ Tedlar® Wallcovering line is available to purchase through ecommerce and through Wallquest's global network of distributors. Product details, updates, and availability can be found at Wallquest.com.

About DuPont™ Tedlar®

Tedlar® represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 60 years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit http://tedlar.com.

About Wallquest Inc.

Wallquest is one of the largest and most innovative wallcovering manufacturers in the world, offering a vast range of colors, textures and treatments to give a custom finish to any space. Talented designers and varied techniques ensure each design and collection is unique. Family-owned and operated, the company has three manufacturing plants in the US and its products are sold in 60+ countries.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™,SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

