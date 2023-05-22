WashingtonExec Names Guidehouse's Chas Shaffer CIO of the Year

Shaffer recognized for IT strategy and business vision; Guidehouse's cloud-only approach delivers the agility and speed-to-market that enables aggressive growth

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Chas Shaffer, Chief Information Officer (CIO), has been named CIO of the Year by WashingtonExec.

The annual event and award ceremony was held in McLean, VA on May 10, 2023. The Chief Officer Awards recognize the most effective and innovative executives in Chief Officer positions in government and industry. The recognitions highlight remarkable leadership and positive impact on the GovCon community.

Shaffer served as the CIO of Guidehouse since the company's inception. He spearheaded Guidehouse's "cloud only" strategy which continues to be a leading differentiator for the company and a key enabler of the firm's rapid growth of over 400% in the past 5 years to position it for continued expansion, both domestic and internationally.

"Chas is a key member of our team - his mix of technical discipline, business acumen and operational expertise is second to none," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Guidehouse. "He has a keen ability to see the big picture and effectively offer a compelling strategic perspective to complex issues, which has repeatedly placed Guidehouse in a position to bring enhanced value to our clients to thrive. We congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition."

Shaffer plays a critical role in executing Guidehouse's strategy of distinction, enabling high reliability priorities, tools and programs for a reliable employee and client experience, and enhancing the firm's operational effectiveness and efficiencies.

"I'm humbled by this recognition and thankful to my incredible Guidehouse team. I couldn't be more proud or amazed at what we've accomplished together," added Shaffer.

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving the commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility and leadership. Since it was established in 2018, Guidehouse has seen five-fold growth to over $3 Billion and expansion into commercial markets, a dozen global locations, and more than 16,500 employees around the world.

