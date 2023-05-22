GID Announces Acquisition of 95k+ sq ft Industrial Building in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes, has announced the acquisition of 401 Alabama, a Class A, multi-tenant industrial warehouse located in the Inland Empire.

The 95,500 square-foot building is situated with access to Southern California's dense population centers, including Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties. Built in 2017, the property includes 12 docks, including 3 drive-ins, with 30 foot clear heights. The building is fully leased to two tenants.

401 Alabama is GID's second industrial acquisition in Southern California. The company recently acquired a three-building industrial park in the East San Gabriel Valley.

GID is a leading real estate investment and management firm that operates a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use developments across the United States. With over 60 years of experience across multiple asset classes, GID is an established real estate private equity investor and fiduciary supported by an integrated operating platform with approximately 53,000 multifamily units and over 27 million square feet of industrial and commercial space of assets under management. The company also launched a credit platform in 2022 that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers.

With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID employs over 1,200 real estate professionals and operates an expansive portfolio of existing and under-development properties valued at over $29.71 billion as of March 2023.

