USPAACC Announces CelebrASIAN 2023 Procurement + Business Conference: BREAKTHROUGH, June 6-8 at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC) presents CelebrASIAN 2023 Procurement + Business Conference: BREAKTHROUGH, June 6-8 at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

Visit https://celebrasianconference.com/register to register for CelebrASIAN.

CelebrASIAN is the largest and longest-running business development conference for Pan Asian Americans. For over 37 years, it has launched successful business partnerships among Fortune 1000 corporations, federal agencies, nonprofits, and diverse enterprises. CelebrASIAN brings together industry titans, visionaries, government officials, nonprofit leaders, vendors, suppliers, dealmakers, innovators, and boundary breakers for a three-day conference and networking event.

The theme of this year's CelebrASIAN is "BREAKTHROUGH," reflecting USPAACC's focus on breaking down barriers to build new connections and helping AAPI businesses BREAKTHROUGH with excellence and resilience. After three years of lockdowns, all businesses are looking for the next big idea that CelebrASIAN will deliver.

CelebrASIAN program highlights will include:

Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP) Panel, powered by SBA focused on helping underserved and unserved business communities (Asian-, Black-, Hispanic-, Native American-, Disability-, Veteran-, and Women-owned businesses);

Chief Procurement Officers Forum , procurement officers from leading Fortune 1000 powerhouses sharing thoughts on domestic/global supply chain trends, and how small businesses can align with the corporations' strategic needs in the global marketplace;

Prescheduled 1-on-1 Business Matchmaking , hundreds of meetings between diverse suppliers and buyers from corporate powerhouses, governments, and large nonprofits facilitating business connections and lucrative procurement opportunities;

Women Initiative for Strategic Empowerment (WISE) , a platform for Asian American and minority business women to meet, develop skills, make connections, and grow;

Supplier Diversity/Small Business Procurement Leadership Caucus , corporate and government supplier diversity directors discussing the current state of supplier diversity, challenges, best practices, and strategic solutions;

Doing Business with Corporations , suppliers learning the ins and outs of securing and fulfilling corporate contracts with senior supplier diversity leaders from a wide range of industries; and

Fast 100 Asian American Business Awards, spotlighting the 100 fastest-growing Asian American-owned businesses nationwide.

Visit https://celebrasianconference.com/programs for a listing of CelebrASIAN programs and https://celebrasianconference.com/register to register for CelebrASIAN.

CelebrASIAN speakers include top executives from Fortune 1000 corporations including Apple, AT&T, Bristol Myers Squib, Kellogg's, Mass Mutual, Merck, Nationwide, Sephora, TMobile, US Bank, Wells Fargo, and many more.

"Pan Asian American business owners have boldly broken through barriers to innovate, achieve, strengthen our economy, and extend prosperity. This year's CelebrASIAN brings together industry visionaries to share their insights, ideas, and leadership lessons with attendees. There are many business conferences, but there is only one CelebrASIAN," said Susan Au Allen, USPAACC National President, and CEO.

For more about CelebrASIAN June 6-8 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, email info@uspaacc.com, or call (202) 296-5221.

About USPAACC:

Founded in 1984 in the nation's capital, USPAACC is the most established, effective national nonprofit nonpartisan business organization representing the unified voice for equal opportunity for Pan Asian American/AAPI and Pan Asian American/AAPI-related groups in business, sciences, the arts, sports, education, public and community services. Visit https://uspaacc.com/.



