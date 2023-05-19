Locus Robotics Named a 2023 Fast 50 Company for the Third Year in a Row by Boston Business Journal

BOSTON, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots, today announced that The Boston Business Journal has named the company to its exclusive 2023 Fast 50 list for the third year in a row. The BBJ Fast 50 represents the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.

Locus was officially announced as the 5th fastest growing company overall at the formal event held in Boston on Thursday, May 17, clarifying the positions of honorees that were announced earlier this month.

"Placing in the top five for the BBJ's Fast 50 for three years in a row is an accomplishment we're exceedingly proud of," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "As the robotics industry continues to grow, Locus Robotics has emerged as the clear leader in the market, and we are poised for further significant growth both in Massachusetts and around the world."

The BBJ Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2019 to 2022 as analyzed by the Boston Business Journal's research department. Companies listed on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2019 and $1 million in 2022 to be considered.

"We are so happy to be able to celebrate this year's Fast 50, bringing together the leaders, founders and professionals working at the region's fastest-growing private companies," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is a leading provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for e-commerce, retail, and Locus Robotics is the world leader in revolutionary, enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3X. Named to the Inc. 500 two years in a row, and winning over 17 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfillment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers.

Supporting more than 100+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 250+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfillment environments. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

