Deere Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2.860 Billion

- Sound execution contributes to net sales gain of 34% and higher earnings.
- Results benefit from healthy demand for farm and construction equipment and improved operating environment.
- Full-year net income forecast increased to $9.25 billion to $9.50 billion with cash flow from equipment operations expected to be $10.00 billion to $10.50 billion.
MOLINE, Ill., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.860 billion for the second quarter ended April 30, 2023, or $9.65 per share, compared with net income of $2.098 billion, or $6.81 per share, for the quarter ended May 1, 2022. For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.819 billion, or $16.18 per share, compared with $3.001 billion, or $9.72 per share, for the same period last year.
Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 30 percent, to $17.387 billion, for the second quarter of 2023 and rose 31 percent, to $30.038 billion, for six months. Net sales were $16.079 billion for the quarter and $27.481 billion for six months, compared with $12.034 billion and $20.565 billion last year.
"As shown by the company's outstanding second-quarter results, Deere continues to benefit from favorable market conditions and an improving operating environment," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We also are being helped by the sound execution of our business plans by our employees, dealers, and suppliers. They are doing an exceptional job meeting demand for our products and serving customers. Though supply-chain constraints continue to present a challenge, we are seeing further improvement."
Company Outlook & Summary
Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $9.25 billion to $9.50 billion.
"Based on Deere's results to date, it's clear we are well on our way to another year of exceptional achievement," May said. "This is due in no small part to the success of our smart industrial operating model and our ability to provide value to our customers by helping them be more profitable, productive, and sustainable."
Deere & Company
Second Quarter
Year to Date
$ in millions, except per share amounts
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
Net sales and revenues
$
17,387
$
13,370
30 %
$
30,038
$
22,939
31 %
Net income
$
2,860
$
2,098
36 %
$
4,819
$
3,001
61 %
Fully diluted EPS
$
9.65
$
6.81
$
16.18
$
9.72
Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.
Production & Precision Agriculture
Second Quarter
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Net sales
$
7,822
$
5,117
53 %
Operating profit
$
2,170
$
1,057
105 %
Operating margin
27.7 %
20.7 %
Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter as a result of higher shipment volumes and price realization. Operating profit improved primarily due to price realization and improved shipment volumes, partially offset by increased SA&G and R&D expenses, higher production costs, and the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange.
Small Agriculture & Turf
Second Quarter
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Net sales
$
4,145
$
3,570
16 %
Operating profit
$
849
$
520
63 %
Operating margin
20.5 %
14.6 %
Small agriculture and turf sales increased for the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by the negative effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit improved primarily as a result of price realization and improved shipment volumes / mix, partially offset by higher production costs, increased SA&G and R&D expenses, and the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange.
Construction & Forestry
Second Quarter
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Net sales
$
4,112
$
3,347
23 %
Operating profit
$
838
$
814
3 %
Operating margin
20.4 %
24.3 %
Construction and forestry sales moved higher for the quarter primarily due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Operating profit improved due to price realization and improved shipment volumes / mix, partially offset by higher production costs and increased SA&G and R&D expenses. Prior period results benefited from the non-cash gain on the remeasurement of the previously held equity investment in the Deere-Hitachi joint venture.
Financial Services
Second Quarter
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Net income
$
28
$
208
-87 %
Financial services net income for the quarter decreased due to less-favorable financing spreads and a higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio. Additionally impacting the quarter's results was a $135 million after-tax correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which affected the timing of expense recognition. The accounting correction is unrelated to current market conditions or the credit quality of the financial services portfolio, which remains strong. The allowance for credit losses, excluding the portfolio in Russia, was .40 percent of financing receivables as of April 30, 2023, compared with .42 percent in the prior period.
Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2023
Agriculture & Turf
U.S. & Canada:
Large Ag
Up ~ 10%
Small Ag & Turf
Down ~ 5%
Europe
Flat to Up 5%
South America (Tractors & Combines)
Flat
Asia
Down moderately
Construction & Forestry
U.S. & Canada:
Construction Equipment
Flat to Up 5%
Compact Construction Equipment
Flat to Up 5%
Global Forestry
Flat
Global Roadbuilding
Flat
Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2023
Currency
Price
$ in millions
Net Sales
Translation
Realization
Production & Precision Ag
Up ~ 20%
0 %
+15 %
Small Ag & Turf
Up ~ 5%
-1 %
+9 %
Construction & Forestry
Up ~ 15%
0 %
+10 %
Financial Services
Net Income
$ 630
Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2023 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be $630 million. Results are expected to be lower than fiscal year 2022 due to less-favorable financing spreads, the correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, unfavorable derivative market valuation adjustments, a higher provision for credit losses, higher SA&G expenses, and lower gains on operating-lease dispositions. These factors are expected to be partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends, constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.
Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:
- changes in U.S. and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emission), and farming policies;
- political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates;
- wars and other conflicts, including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine;
- adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or possible recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints;
- growth and sustainability of non-food uses for crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production);
- the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial operating model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;
- the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products;
- changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
- gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions;
- the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;
- dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;
- changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;
- changes in the company's credit ratings, and failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding;
- stress in the banking sector may have adverse impacts on vendors or customers as well as the company's ability to access cash deposits;
- availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;
- delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
- the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;
- security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its products;
- loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
- legislation introduced or enacted that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as so-called right to repair or right to modify legislation;
- investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;
- events that damage the company's reputation or brand;
- world grain stocks, available farm acres, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and
- housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and nonresidential construction, and infrastructure investment.
Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because we do not currently perceive them to be material.
DEERE & COMPANY
SECOND QUARTER 2023 PRESS RELEASE
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
April 30
May 1
%
April 30
May 1
%
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Net sales and revenues:
Production & precision ag net sales
$
7,822
$
5,117
+53
$
13,021
$
8,473
+54
Small ag & turf net sales
4,145
3,570
+16
7,146
6,201
+15
Construction & forestry net sales
4,112
3,347
+23
7,314
5,891
+24
Financial services revenues
1,107
864
+28
2,147
1,734
+24
Other revenues
201
472
-57
410
640
-36
Total net sales and revenues
$
17,387
$
13,370
+30
$
30,038
$
22,939
+31
Operating profit: *
Production & precision ag
$
2,170
$
1,057
+105
$
3,378
$
1,353
+150
Small ag & turf
849
520
+63
1,296
891
+45
Construction & forestry
838
814
+3
1,463
1,085
+35
Financial services
41
279
-85
279
577
-52
Total operating profit
3,898
2,670
+46
6,416
3,906
+64
Reconciling items **
(47)
(111)
-58
(69)
(195)
-65
Income taxes
(991)
(461)
+115
(1,528)
(710)
+115
Net income attributable to Deere & Company
$
2,860
$
2,098
+36
$
4,819
$
3,001
+61
*
Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.
**
Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
DEERE & COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
For the Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022
(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
16,079
$
12,034
$
27,481
$
20,565
Finance and interest income
1,079
796
2,073
1,595
Other income
229
540
484
779
Total
17,387
13,370
30,038
22,939
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
10,730
8,918
18,663
15,613
Research and development expenses
547
453
1,043
855
Selling, administrative and general expenses
1,330
932
2,283
1,713
Interest expense
569
187
1,049
417
Other operating expenses
363
328
660
638
Total
13,539
10,818
23,698
19,236
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
3,848
2,552
6,340
3,703
Provision for income taxes
991
461
1,528
710
Income of Consolidated Group
2,857
2,091
4,812
2,993
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
2
6
3
8
Net Income
2,859
2,097
4,815
3,001
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
(4)
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
2,860
$
2,098
$
4,819
$
3,001
Per Share Data
Basic
$
9.69
$
6.85
$
16.26
$
9.78
Diluted
9.65
6.81
16.18
9.72
Dividends declared
1.25
1.05
2.45
2.10
Dividends paid
1.20
1.05
2.33
2.10
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
295.1
306.2
296.3
306.8
Diluted
296.5
308.1
297.8
308.8
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
April 30
October 30
May 1
2023
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,267
$
4,774
$
3,878
Marketable securities
856
734
682
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
9,971
6,410
6,258
Financing receivables - net
38,954
36,634
34,085
Financing receivables securitized - net
5,659
5,936
4,073
Other receivables
2,593
2,492
2,306
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,524
6,623
6,465
Inventories
9,713
8,495
9,030
Property and equipment - net
6,288
6,056
5,715
Goodwill
3,963
3,687
3,812
Other intangible assets - net
1,222
1,218
1,352
Retirement benefits
3,519
3,730
3,059
Deferred income taxes
1,308
824
1,104
Other assets
2,510
2,417
2,280
Total Assets
$
98,347
$
90,030
$
84,099
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
17,109
$
12,592
$
12,413
Short-term securitization borrowings
5,379
5,711
4,006
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
14,716
14,822
12,679
Deferred income taxes
511
495
584
Long-term borrowings
35,611
33,596
32,447
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,520
2,457
2,964
Total liabilities
75,846
69,673
65,093
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
102
92
99
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
22,395
20,262
18,904
Noncontrolling interests
4
3
3
Total stockholders' equity
22,399
20,265
18,907
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
98,347
$
90,030
$
84,099
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
4,815
$
3,001
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
(89)
45
Provision for depreciation and amortization
995
933
Impairments and other adjustments
173
77
Share-based compensation expense
54
44
Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment
(326)
Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes
(377)
37
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables related to sales
(4,407)
(1,535)
Inventories
(982)
(2,265)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(313)
(443)
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
(96)
(139)
Retirement benefits
(68)
(1,020)
Other
148
(171)
Net cash used for operating activities
(147)
(1,762)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
12,593
11,190
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
993
1,035
Proceeds from sales of businesses and unconsolidated affiliates, net of cash sold
36
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(13,451)
(11,971)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(41)
(473)
Purchases of property and equipment
(584)
(346)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(1,229)
(1,004)
Collateral on derivatives - net
367
(248)
Other
(178)
(71)
Net cash used for investing activities
(1,494)
(1,888)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Increase in total short-term borrowings
3,992
812
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
4,868
4,298
Payments of long-term borrowings
(3,567)
(3,625)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
30
50
Repurchases of common stock
(2,546)
(1,226)
Dividends paid
(697)
(649)
Other
(63)
(46)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
2,017
(386)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
70
(110)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
446
(4,146)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
4,941
8,125
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
5,387
$
3,979
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
(1)
Special Items
2023
In the second quarter of 2023, the company corrected the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which impacted the timing of expense recognition and the presentation of incentive costs in the consolidated financial statements. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Prior period results for Deere & Company were not restated, as the adjustment is considered immaterial to the company's financial statements.
2022
In the second quarter of 2022, the company suspended shipments of machines and service parts to Russia. The suspension of shipments to Russia reduced actual and forecasted revenue for the region, which made it probable future cash flows will not cover the carrying value of certain assets. The accounting consequences during the second quarter of 2022 were impairments of most long-lived assets, an increase in reserves of certain financial assets, and an accrual for various contractual uncertainties.
In the second quarter of 2022, the company acquired full ownership of three former Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories and began new license and supply agreements with Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. The remeasurement of the previously held equity investment resulted in a non-cash gain of $326 million (pretax and after-tax).
In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.
The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022:
Three Months
Six Months
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
2023 Expense:
Financing incentive – SA&G expense
$
173
$
173
$
173
$
173
2022 Expense (benefit):
Gain on remeasurement of equity investment – Other income
$
(326)
(326)
$
(326)
(326)
Total Russia/Ukraine events expense
$
46
$
1
47
26
120
$
46
$
1
47
26
120
UAW ratification bonus – Cost of Sales
53
9
28
90
Total expense (benefit)
46
1
(279)
26
(206)
99
10
(251)
26
(116)
Period over period change
$
(46)
$
(1)
$
279
$
147
$
379
$
(99)
$
(10)
$
251
$
147
$
289
(2)
The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."
DEERE & COMPANY
(3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
16,079
$
12,034
$
16,079
$
12,034
Finance and interest income
121
36
$
1,206
$
847
$
(248)
$
(87)
1,079
796
1
Other income
185
584
91
104
(47)
(148)
229
540
2, 3
Total
16,385
12,654
1,297
951
(295)
(235)
17,387
13,370
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
10,737
8,919
(7)
(1)
10,730
8,918
4
Research and development expenses
547
453
547
453
Selling, administrative and general expenses
935
753
397
181
(2)
(2)
1,330
932
4
Interest expense
103
97
540
112
(74)
(22)
569
187
5
Interest compensation to Financial Services
174
62
(174)
(62)
5
Other operating expenses
85
99
316
377
(38)
(148)
363
328
6, 7
Total
12,581
10,383
1,253
670
(295)
(235)
13,539
10,818
Income before Income Taxes
3,804
2,271
44
281
3,848
2,552
Provision for income taxes
974
387
17
74
991
461
Income after Income Taxes
2,830
1,884
27
207
2,857
2,091
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
1
5
1
1
2
6
Net Income
2,831
1,889
28
208
2,859
2,097
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
2,832
$
1,890
$
28
$
208
$
2,860
$
2,098
1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.
2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3 Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue.
4 Elimination of intercompany service fees.
5 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.
6 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
7 Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.
DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
27,481
$
20,565
$
27,481
$
20,565
Finance and interest income
234
70
$
2,274
$
1,675
$
(435)
$
(150)
2,073
1,595
1
Other income
417
801
268
192
(201)
(214)
484
779
2, 3
Total
28,132
21,436
2,542
1,867
(636)
(364)
30,038
22,939
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
18,675
15,614
(12)
(1)
18,663
15,613
4
Research and development expenses
1,043
855
1,043
855
Selling, administrative and general expenses
1,719
1,410
569
307
(5)
(4)
2,283
1,713
4
Interest expense
204
188
983
270
(138)
(41)
1,049
417
5
Interest compensation to Financial Services
297
106
(297)
(106)
5
Other operating expenses
137
138
707
712
(184)
(212)
660
638
6, 7
Total
22,075
18,311
2,259
1,289
(636)
(364)
23,698
19,236
Income before Income Taxes
6,057
3,125
283
578
6,340
3,703
Provision for income taxes
1,455
568
73
142
1,528
710
Income after Income Taxes
4,602
2,557
210
436
4,812
2,993
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
1
5
2
3
3
8
Net Income
4,603
2,562
212
439
4,815
3,001
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4)
(4)
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
4,607
$
2,562
$
212
$
439
$
4,819
$
3,001
1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.
2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3 Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue.
4 Elimination of Intercompany service fees.
5 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.
6 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
7 Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expense.
DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
Apr 30
Oct 30
May 1
Apr 30
Oct 30
May 1
Apr 30
Oct 30
May 1
Apr 30
Oct 30
May 1
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,587
$
3,767
$
3,167
$
1,680
$
1,007
$
711
$
5,267
$
4,774
$
3,878
Marketable securities
14
61
2
842
673
680
856
734
682
Receivables from Financial Services
5,899
6,569
5,669
$
(5,899)
$
(6,569)
$
(5,669)
8
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
1,562
1,273
1,358
10,422
6,434
6,079
(2,013)
(1,297)
(1,179)
9,971
6,410
6,258
9
Financing receivables - net
54
47
49
38,900
36,587
34,036
38,954
36,634
34,085
Financing receivables securitized - net
1
6
5,658
5,936
4,067
5,659
5,936
4,073
Other receivables
2,201
1,670
1,944
481
832
405
(89)
(10)
(43)
2,593
2,492
2,306
9
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,524
6,623
6,465
6,524
6,623
6,465
Inventories
9,713
8,495
9,030
9,713
8,495
9,030
Property and equipment - net
6,254
6,021
5,678
34
35
37
6,288
6,056
5,715
Goodwill
3,963
3,687
3,812
3,963
3,687
3,812
Other intangible assets - net
1,222
1,218
1,352
1,222
1,218
1,352
Retirement benefits
3,450
3,666
2,996
69
66
65
(2)
(2)
3,519
3,730
3,059
10
Deferred income taxes
1,355
940
1,247
59
45
49
(106)
(161)
(192)
1,308
824
1,104
11
Other assets
1,961
1,794
1,767
564
626
516
(15)
(3)
(3)
2,510
2,417
2,280
9
Total Assets
$
41,236
$
39,208
$
38,077
$
65,233
$
58,864
$
53,110
$
(8,122)
$
(8,042)
$
(7,088)
$
98,347
$
90,030
$
84,099
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
1,755
$
1,040
$
1,554
$
15,354
$
11,552
$
10,859
$
17,109
$
12,592
$
12,413
Short-term securitization borrowings
5
5,379
5,711
4,001
5,379
5,711
4,006
Payables to Equipment Operations
5,899
6,569
5,669
$
(5,899)
$
(6,569)
$
(5,669)
8
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
13,759
12,962
11,370
3,074
3,170
2,534
(2,117)
(1,310)
(1,225)
14,716
14,822
12,679
9
Deferred income taxes
402
380
454
215
276
322
(106)
(161)
(192)
511
495
584
11
Long-term borrowings
7,310
7,917
8,556
28,301
25,679
23,891
35,611
33,596
32,447
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,410
2,351
2,855
110
108
111
(2)
(2)
2,520
2,457
2,964
10
Total liabilities
25,636
24,650
24,794
58,332
53,065
47,387
(8,122)
(8,042)
(7,088)
75,846
69,673
65,093
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
102
92
99
102
92
99
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
22,395
20,262
18,904
6,901
5,799
5,723
(6,901)
(5,799)
(5,723)
22,395
20,262
18,904
12
Noncontrolling interests
4
3
3
4
3
3
Financial Services equity
(6,901)
(5,799)
(5,723)
6,901
5,799
5,723
12
Adjusted total stockholders' equity
15,498
14,466
13,184
6,901
5,799
5,723
22,399
20,265
18,907
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
41,236
$
39,208
$
38,077
$
65,233
$
58,864
$
53,110
$
(8,122)
$
(8,042)
$
(7,088)
$
98,347
$
90,030
$
84,099
8 Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.
9 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
10 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.
11 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.
12 Elimination of Financial Services' equity.
DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
4,603
$
2,562
$
212
$
439
$
4,815
$
3,001
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
4
1
(93)
44
(89)
45
Provision for depreciation and amortization
565
518
500
530
$
(70)
$
(115)
995
933
13
Impairments and other adjustments
77
173
173
77
Share-based compensation expense
54
44
54
44
14
Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment
(326)
(326)
Distributed earnings of Financial Services
12
232
(12)
(232)
15
Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes
(304)
75
(73)
(38)
(377)
37
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables related to sales
(255)
(215)
(4,152)
(1,320)
(4,407)
(1,535)
16, 18, 19
Inventories
(910)
(2,201)
(72)
(64)
(982)
(2,265)
17
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
161
(99)
243
(7)
(717)
(337)
(313)
(443)
18
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
(97)
(144)
1
5
(96)
(139)
Retirement benefits
(67)
(1,024)
(1)
4
(68)
(1,020)
Other
54
(102)
103
(117)
(9)
48
148
(171)
13, 14, 17
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
3,766
(646)
1,065
860
(4,978)
(1,976)
(147)
(1,762)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
13,169
12,004
(576)
(814)
12,593
11,190
16
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
993
1,035
993
1,035
Proceeds from sales of businesses and unconsolidated affiliates, net of cash sold
36
36
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(13,584)
(12,260)
133
289
(13,451)
(11,971)
16
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(41)
(473)
(41)
(473)
Purchases of property and equipment
(583)
(345)
(1)
(1)
(584)
(346)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(1,327)
(1,090)
98
86
(1,229)
(1,004)
17
Increase in investment in Financial Services
(799)
799
20
Increase in trade and wholesale receivables
(5,310)
(2,159)
5,310
2,159
16
Collateral on derivatives – net
6
367
(254)
367
(248)
Other
(37)
(46)
(142)
(49)
1
24
(178)
(71)
19
Net cash used for investing activities
(1,460)
(858)
(5,799)
(2,774)
5,765
1,744
(1,494)
(1,888)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings
(225)
128
4,217
684
3,992
812
Change in intercompany receivables/payables
932
(424)
(932)
424
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
41
55
4,827
4,243
4,868
4,298
Payments of long-term borrowings
(47)
(308)
(3,520)
(3,317)
(3,567)
(3,625)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
30
50
30
50
Repurchases of common stock
(2,546)
(1,226)
(2,546)
(1,226)
Capital Investment from Equipment Operations
799
(799)
20
Dividends paid
(697)
(649)
(12)
(232)
12
232
(697)
(649)
15
Other
(35)
(27)
(28)
(19)
(63)
(46)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(2,547)
(2,401)
5,351
1,783
(787)
232
2,017
(386)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
62
(113)
8
3
70
(110)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(179)
(4,018)
625
(128)
446
(4,146)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
3,781
7,200
1,160
925
4,941
8,125
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
3,602
$
3,182
$
1,785
$
797
$
5,387
$
3,979
13 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
14 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.
15 Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities.
16 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.
17 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.
18 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
19 Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts.
20 Elimination of investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.
DEERE & COMPANY
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.
Equipment
Production &
Small Ag
Construction
For the Six Months Ended
Operations
Precision Ag
& Turf
& Forestry
Apr 30
May 1
Apr 30
May 1
Apr 30
May 1
Apr 30
May 1
Dollars in millions
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Sales
$
27,481
$
20,565
$
13,021
$
8,473
$
7,146
$
6,201
$
7,314
$
5,891
Average Identifiable Assets
With Inventories at LIFO
$
21,303
$
18,846
$
9,317
$
7,933
$
4,774
$
4,296
$
7,212
$
6,617
With Inventories at Standard Cost
23,358
20,449
10,388
8,736
5,321
4,758
7,649
6,955
Operating Profit
$
6,137
$
3,329
$
3,378
$
1,353
$
1,296
$
891
$
1,463
$
1,085
Percent of Net Sales
22.3
%
16.2
%
25.9
%
16.0
%
18.1
%
14.4
%
20.0
%
18.4
%
Operating Return on Assets
With Inventories at LIFO
28.8
%
17.7
%
36.3
%
17.1
%
27.1
%
20.7
%
20.3
%
16.4
%
With Inventories at Standard Cost
26.3
%
16.3
%
32.5
%
15.5
%
24.4
%
18.7
%
19.1
%
15.6
%
SVA Cost of Assets
$
(1,401)
$
(1,227)
$
(623)
$
(525)
$
(319)
$
(285)
$
(459)
$
(417)
SVA
4,736
2,102
2,755
828
977
606
1,004
668
Financial
For the Six Months Ended
Services
Apr 30
May 1
Dollars in millions
2023
2022
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
212
$
439
Average Equity
6,180
5,683
Return on Equity
3.4
%
7.7
%
Operating Profit
$
279
$
577
Cost of Equity
(415)
(377)
SVA
(136)
200
