The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation Welcomes Nan Moring as New Director of Development

ARLINGTON, Va., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF), the leading health organization dedicated to preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, is pleased to announce that Nan Moring has joined the organization as director of development. Ms. Moring will lead all fundraising efforts for the foundation, including corporate program support and partnerships, major gifts, planned giving, annual giving, and special events.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Moring to the BHOF family," said BHOF CEO, Claire Gill. "Her vision, stellar track record, and ability to connect with individuals around meaningful missions make her the ideal candidate to lead our development efforts."

Ms. Moring brings with her over 25 years of fundraising experience and a record of success in surpassing established goals. Prior to joining BHOF, she served as director of development for Planet World. She is a proven leader and former Air Force Captain, skilled in developing strategies, policies, and procedures that include unique ways of connecting with donors.

Ms. Moring has also personally been affected by osteoporosis. She lost her mother to the disease when her mother fell and broke her femur and then refused to eat or drink. A few years ago, a bone density test revealed that Ms. Moring has low bone mass, increasing her risk of fractures. Since then, she has embraced running as a weight-bearing exercise and won her first 5k within her age group last summer. She has also added weightlifting to her exercise routine.

As an avid golfer, she was surprised to recently discover that she was deficient in vitamin D. This has led her to refocus on a healthy diet and ensuring she gets enough calcium and vitamin D daily. She is looking forward to inspiring donors with her passion for the mission.

"This is an incredible opportunity for me to combine my decades of fundraising experience with a cause that is so close to my heart," said Ms. Moring. "I couldn't be more excited to work alongside a dedicated team and generous supporters, all striving toward a common goal of improving bone health and preventing osteoporosis."

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation)

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy, and research. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit https://www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org.

