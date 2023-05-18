AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2023 Annual Meeting

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T held its annual stockholder meeting. Additional information can be found on the AT&T Investor Relations website.

AT&T held its annual stockholder meeting.

Each of the 10 nominees to the board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term.

At the meeting, each of the 10 nominees to the company's board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term. Stockholders also voted to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young as the company's independent auditors (95.2% of votes cast in favor).

In advisory votes, stockholders approved the compensation of AT&T's executive officers, as described in the 2023 proxy statement (92.3% of votes cast in favor), and the frequency with which stockholders vote on executive compensation (95.7% cast in favor of an annual vote).

Additionally, two proposals submitted by stockholders were defeated:

The request to adopt an independent board chairman policy with 65.6% of votes cast against.

The request to commission a third-party, independent racial equity audit with 78.5% of votes cast against.

When final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Investor Relations website and on AT&T's proxy website.

