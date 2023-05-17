Bobby Mesmer retires from racing while scaling up his growing businesses within the Steel, Luxury Services & Apparel Industries

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After 15 years, multifaceted Entrepreneur Robert Mesmer steps away from his role as CEO and Founder of Iron Will Racing. Mesmer launched the company as an NP01-EVO factory team, which served as an entrepreneurial outlet for his year's long passion for racing. The motorsport team has competed in various racing competitions across the country and has achieved numerous successes such as the 2021 and 2022 East Coast Division Champions as well as placing 2nd in the Nationals in 2021 and 2022 since its inception.

After 15 years, multifaceted Entrepreneur Robert Mesmer steps away from his role as CEO and Founder of Iron Will Racing. (PRNewswire)

"I will be a racing fan for life" Entrepreneur Robert Mesmer CEO and Founder of Iron Will Racing.

Mesmer's retirement decision comes on the heels of his company's coming growth within the Construction, Luxury Services, and Apparel industries. The founder knows he is playing the long game, and has decided to pull back & redirect focus so that he operates at optimum speed as his portfolio grows. "This is a sad day, I will be a racing fan for life, and my retirement from the sport is one I don't take lightly. As our team grows it was vital that I redirect focus in order to prioritize longevity, my personal health & wellness and our company's long term vision for the steel, luxury services, and apparel industries."

A lesson on resilience and reinvention, Mesmer's announcement leaves room for his growing portfolio companies. His Erectors and Construction Business, RMG is #1 in the Top Metal Building Erectors, the company focuses on commercial projects & closed the 2022 year by completing large scale jobs in a short time period. RMG was also named the #1 erector in Metal Construction News and is an Inc 5000 recipient. The company broke industry records with 4.5 million sq ft in buildings erected during a single calendar year; they are on track to have another record breaking growth year in 2023.

From the ground to the air, Mesmer has his eyes on other transportation related industries. His knack for reinventing traditional business channels alongside his operational prowess and gap finding skill set allows him to stay successful when it comes to invigorating centuries old sectors. In 2023 he launched his Luxury Services Sector, which spans both air and ground travel. He is taking his learnings from Iron Will Racing and applying them to these new ventures, "Aviation and Car service Innovation + optimization is an exciting avenue for us to pursue, I have learned a lot about what people want and expect in these industries and I plan to disrupt them as much as I can."

The man with the midas touch, Robert Mesmer is excited for what the future holds, and his shifted focus to RMG Erectors and Constructors, RMG Luxury Services, and RMG Apparel Outfitters will allow him to achieve continued success in quality & customer satisfaction. Each venture has been built with a commitment to excellence, and dedication to delivering top tier products and services to clients.

