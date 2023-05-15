TGH Imaging has Expanded Its Hologic Genius™ 3D Mammography™ Services Across 18 Centers in 4 Counties

By utilizing advanced technology, Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exams can significantly increase the detection of breast cancers and also decrease the need for additional testing.1-6

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the need for more advanced technology continues to grow, TGH Imaging is increasing patient access across four counties for breast cancer screening by adding Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exams made by Hologic to 18 locations in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Also called tomosynthesis, 3D mammography is a form of mammography that creates a 3D image of the breast that can better detect breast cancer.

In honor of National Women’s Health Week, May 14—20, TGH Imaging is announcing that it is increasing patient access across four counties for breast cancer screening by adding Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exams made by Hologic to 18 locations in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. (PRNewswire)

"3D mammography has become the superior choice in breast imaging," said Dr. JoAnn Gierbolini, a Women's subspecialized radiologist at TGH Imaging and collaborative assistant professor at the USF Morsani College of Medicine. "Being able to utilize this technology daily across four counties will allow our team to detect breast cancers earlier but also provide access for so many more women in our area," she said. Compared with 2D mammography alone, 3D mammography can find 20 to 65% more invasive breast cancers.2

With breast tomosynthesis technology, the Hologic system creates a 3-dimensional image of the breast structure, which enables radiologists to more clearly see through overlapping tissue to detect cancers, often at an earlier stage.

A 3D mammogram can be done in conjunction with a synthesized 2D mammogram and does not require additional exam time or compression. Used as both a screening and diagnostic tool, a 3D mammogram is analyzed by a TGH Imaging dedicated women's subspecialized radiologist with the assistance of a Computer Aided Detection (CAD) System.

"3D Mammography is the standard of care in breast imaging, and we're thrilled to expand this service further throughout TGH Imaging," says Sherri Lewman, SVP of Enterprise Imaging at Tampa General Hospital. "We want to offer the best technology available for early cancer detection for all of our patients and providers across all of our locations, coast to coast."

To schedule any imaging appointment at TGH Imaging, call (813) 874-3177 or visit https://www.tghimaging.com/appointment-request/.

ABOUT TGH IMAGING: Established in 1994, TGH Imaging, formerly known as Tower Radiology, is one of the largest outpatient radiology practices in West Central Florida, with 21 locations in four counties. The new name marks Tampa General Hospital's complete purchase of Tower Radiology, expanding its statewide outpatient sites, including primary care, urgent care, rehab, cancer care, surgery and imaging. After decades of working closely, the purchase officially combines industry expertise and the drive to deliver world-class care through innovation to enhance the quality and coordination of outpatient care while achieving the optimal patient experience. TGH Imaging holds accreditations in all imaging modalities from the American College of Radiology (ACR), is an ACR Breast Imaging Center of Excellence and is a designated ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center. For three years, TGH Imaging has received the Tampa Bay Times' Best of the Best People's Choice award for its Mammogram Center in Tampa. TGH Imaging offers specialized services such as 3D mammography, weight-bearing open MRI, cardiac MRI, wide-bore MRI, low-dose CT lung screening, PET/CT, and 64-slice CT. All exam interpretations are by board-certified radiologists that hold additional certifications in imaging-focused subspecialties and participate in the academic missions of research and teaching by serving as faculty and staff for the University of South Florida and Florida State University Colleges of Medicine in the Departments of Radiology. TGH Imaging's mission is to provide the highest-quality screening and diagnostic radiology services to patients and providers in the community within a safe, compassionate, professional and technologically advanced environment. For more information, go to www.TGHimaging.com.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

