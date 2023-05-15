Petite Retreats Opening Tiny House Container Village Near Wisconsin Dells

Open House at Yukon Trails Camping Resort on Saturday, May 20th

LYNDON STATION, Wis., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yukon Trails Camping Resort invites the public as they showcase how fun it can be to vacation in an innovative and sustainable tiny house container rental surrounded by large pines and massive oak trees. Yukon Trails Tiny House Container Village is the latest in a series of unique accommodations Petite Retreats has launched across the country since 2016. The village consists of five recycled shipping containers and is part of Yukon Trails Camping Resort, located less than 15 minutes from action-packed Wisconsin Dells in Central Wisconsin, offering plenty of family-friendly amenities and activities this summer. Each of the five specially designed tiny house containers measure from 160 to 320 square feet, sleeps two to four guests, and comes fully equipped with a kitchen, full bathroom, Wi-Fi, individual patios, and its own unique personality reflected in the design and décor.

Petite Retreats unveils its first tiny house container village with the grand opening of the Tiny House Container Village at Yukon Trails. Located near the Wisconsin Dells, the five specially designed tiny house containers measure from 160 to 320 square feet, sleep two to four guests, come fully equipped and have their own unique personalities reflected in their design and décor. The containers are aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and the Green Business Bureau. (PRNewswire)

The tiny house container village at Yukon Trails Camping Resort makes for a unique summer vacation near Wisconsin Dells

All five tiny home containers were built to code by S.I. Container Builds, Inc., which is a licensed and certified builder in all 50 states, with a focus on conservation, simple living and minimizing their carbon footprint. The containers are aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and the Green Business Bureau, while also incorporating products and fixtures to meet the criteria for efficiency in resources utilized, indoor air quality, water and energy.

"Yukon Trails Tiny House Container Village epitomizes the type of unique and environmentally friendly experience today's vacationers are looking for," said Petite Retreats' spokeswoman Pat Zamora. "This open house provides a glimpse into the unforgettable experience guests can enjoy when visiting," Zamora added.

Now with container house rentals, Petite Retreats offers a fantastic variety of unique vacation rentals, including tiny houses, yurts, cabins, cottages, and glamping tents across more than 180 RV resorts and campgrounds nationwide. Additional tiny house village locations include Natchez Trace Tiny House Village near Nashville, Mt. Hood Tiny House Village outside Portland, OR, Leavenworth Tiny House Village east of Seattle, Tuxbury Tiny House Village north of Boston, Sunshine Key Tiny House Village in the Florida Keys, and two tiny houses near Sedona, Ariz. at Verde Valley RV Resort.

About Petite Retreats

Petite Retreats offers a collection of unique vacation accommodations across the U.S. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Petite Retreats and its affiliates offer vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. Petite Retreats' unique accommodations consist of container houses, tiny houses, cabins, cottages, yurts, and glamping tents. For more information, visit www.PetiteRetreats.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Petite Retreats