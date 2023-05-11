GAMEON CHATBOT TO TARGET IMPROVED ONLINE ASSISTANCE FOR TOURISTS AND OTHER FANS SEEKING SPECIFIC INFORMATION ABOUT VISITING YANKEE STADIUM

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Yankees today announced a new relationship with GameOn, the industry-leading intelligent chat platform. GameOn will enhance ticketing and guest experience support via AI-enabled chat, improving the overall fan experience on yankees.com for tourists and other fans seeking specific information about visiting Yankee Stadium.

NEW YORK YANKEES AND GAMEON TECHNOLOGY TEAM UP TO ENHANCE DIGITAL FAN EXPERIENCE (PRNewswire)

As GameOn builds out their fully managed chat experience, fans will find smarter and faster support for ticketing, premium experiences, Yankee Stadium tours, concessions, transportation and more.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce our relationship with the New York Yankees," said Alex Beckman, CEO of GameOn Technology. "While we currently support numerous teams spanning the NBA, NFL, NHL, and others, there's a certain honor and prestige to be working with the Yankees. We're excited to implement our industry-leading platform to benefit Yankees fans as they navigate their most important questions related to attending games at Yankee Stadium."

"In our continuing effort to enhance the overall Yankee Stadium experience, we were looking for ways to impact the very first part of a visit, which is the planning stage," said Marty Greenspun, SVP of Strategic Ventures for the New York Yankees. "For those unfamiliar with visiting Yankee Stadium, including tourists from around the world making a once-in-a-lifetime trip, GameOn's chat platform enables us to provide exceptional and instantaneous customer service from the get-go."

GameOn's platform will support fan inquiries by providing direct answers to fans' most frequently asked questions. Future capabilities are expected to include the ability to answer questions in multiple languages and integration with Ticketmaster to provide fans a seamless capability to search for and purchase tickets.

GameOn will work with the Yankees to implement Generative AI and GPT technology in a way that maximizes efficiencies for fans and the team.

With a focus on assisting sports teams and brands, GameOn's chat platform drives click-through rates from users over 50% of the time, including up to 65% on commerce-related content while delivering 15-20 times the user engagement compared to traditional paid search.

About GameOn Technology (gameontechnology.com)

GameOn is the industry-leading intelligent chat platform that powers authentic conversational experiences for some of the world's largest and most popular brands, teams and content properties. Established in 2014 and based in San Francisco, GameOn's omnichannel technology engages fans, drives profitability and saves time and money for partners like the NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA Tour, FIFA, and TIME Inc., among others. Founded by proven entrepreneurs Alex Beckman, Kalin Stanojev and Nate Simmons, GameOn has raised $54 million from leading VC firms like Quest Ventures, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Mighty Capital and celebrity investors like Snoop Dogg, Joe Montana and Gary Payton.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

