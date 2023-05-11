The Plant-Based Protein Brand Taps Peloton's Ultimate Hype-Woman to Encourage Wellness Enthusiasts to #ShakeItUp by Trying Something New – Including Evolve's New and Improved Protein Shakes

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer nears and wellness goals kick into overdrive, Evolve Plant-Based Protein and Robin Arzón are here to help people shake up their everyday wellness routines. The "Queen of Swagger" will bring her infectious, inspiring energy to all so that they can find new ways to feel their best, inside, or out.

Wellness fans will have a new type of access to Arzón through an "AI" (Activity Inspiration) Hypeline – a modern take on the traditional hotline – and social-led #ShakeItUp Challenge where she brings her renowned motivational spirit to encourage even more fans to step out of their comfort zones. Participants will also have opportunities to be the first to try Evolve's new and improved protein shakes, reformulated to taste better than ever.

"I'm a believer that little changes can make a big impact, especially when you're trying to reach a goal or start something new. Whatever your area of focus, everyone can benefit from shaking up their routine – and a little outside motivation always helps," said Robin Arzón, Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton. "That's my sweet spot – and I'm pumped that Evolve is giving me my own hypeline to help inspire people to find the magic that comes when they step outside of their comfort zone."

"AI" (Activity Inspiration) Hypeline: Beginning May 11 , fans can direct message "AI" to Beginning, fans can direct message "AI" to @DrinkEvolve from their mobile device to access the Arzón-led hotline and unlock an offer to try Evolve's new and improved plant protein shakes. After answering a series of personalized questions, fans will get motivational video content from the global fitness icon, along with activity suggestions to help them reach their wellness goals and 25% off Evolve's new and improved protein shakes.

#ShakeItUp Challenge: To bring hypeline goals to life, fans will be encouraged to level-up their wellness routines with a challenge to try something new. In content debuting on To bring hypeline goals to life, fans will be encouraged to level-up their wellness routines with a challenge to try something new. In content debuting on @DrinkEvolve , multidisciplinary designer and graphic artist, Jennet Liaw, helps Arzón step out of her own comfort zone as she tries her hand at a new kind of exercise – the art of slowing down and working her creative muscle through painting. Robin will pass the #ShakeItUp Challenge along to other content creators in the wellness space to keep the challenge growing, encouraging followers to join in along the way!

Fans can follow along on @DrinkEvolve for chances to secure an Activity Inspiration Box, full of prizes meant to inspire new wellness routines and habits, including plant-based protein shakes, a National Park pass, pickleball set and more*.

"For Evolve, wellness is about doing what makes you feel good, and Robin embodies that. We were so inspired by her energy and her background – from the way she transformed her life to do what brings her joy to how she's been plant-based for 10 years, and we knew she was the perfect fit for our largest collaboration to-date," said Marissa Pines, Sr. Marketing Director, Gatorade Protein. "Given her natural ability to motivate others while constantly evolving herself, Robin is helping us celebrate the next chapter of Evolve as we roll out even tastier protein shakes."

Evolve's new and improved plant-based protein shakes feature 20 grams of plant-based protein and 10 grams of fiber in four flavors: Double Chocolate, Creamy Vanilla, Café Mocha and Chocolate Caramel with Omega 3's. The Evolve portfolio of products are formulated with pea protein and include ready-to-drink protein shakes, bars, and powders. All products are vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified and contain no artificial sweeteners and no added colors.

About the Evolve Brand

At Evolve, we believe in the simplicity of the outdoors and what it provides us. That's why we bottled up that outdoor feeling and combined it with great-tasting plant-based protein. Our portfolio of products are vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified and contain no artificial sweeteners and no added colors. From sourcing more sustainable ingredients to working to improve the sustainability of our packaging, we're always evolving. To help ensure access and connection to the outdoors for all people, Evolve is a proud supporter of the National Park Foundation. For more information, please visit drinkevolve.com or follow @drinkevolve.

