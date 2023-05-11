Baldwin & Obenauf Named to Inc's Best Workplaces of 2023

BNO earns special recognition for Enduring Impact

SOMERVILLE, N.J., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative agency Baldwin & Obenauf, Inc. (BNO) today announced that the company has been named to Inc's annual Best Workplaces list. With over 40 years in business, BNO also earned special recognition in the Enduring Impact category. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

Among the survey categories most favorably rated by BNO staff were Team Dynamics, Trust in Leadership, and Engagement Outcomes. Employees cited attributes like a collaborative workplace, supportive and transparent leadership, a creative culture, and open communication as reasons for their ratings. "In addition to business sense, the management and employees respect the creative process and put a lot of value in taking chances and rewarding creative thinking," noted one.

"At BNO, our mantra – innovate, inspire, involve – guides the way we collaborate with one another and with our clients. We push ourselves hard to live up to those ideals because we care deeply about one other and about continuing BNO's incredible legacy," shares Trista Walker, President and CEO. "It's an honor to be recognized among Inc's Best Workplaces, a testament to the dedication and creativity of our entire team."

BNO has created a foundation of strong business fundamentals over its decades in business, experiencing four consecutive years of growth through the global pandemic. BNO also cares deeply about everyone sharing in the company's success – a claim supported by many of the survey comments. There are team members who have been with BNO for more than 10, 20, and 30 years – and clients like Johnson & Johnson that have been with BNO even longer. With expanded benefits, a culture club, cooking club, a hiking and adventure club, and others, BNO knows how to put culture above all else for their employees.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace. BNO had an 87% response rate with 85% of respondents "Highly Engaged."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About Baldwin & Obenauf, Inc. (BNO)

BNO is a full-service creative agency with a unique model that blends CX expertise with high-end brand creative designed to influence consumers, businesses, and employees. BNO helps clients develop relevant and meaningful brand connections and helps global brand leaders and talent acquisition executives attract and engage best-fit candidates. Headquartered in Somerville, NJ, BNO has remained proudly independent, smartly strategic, and fearlessly creative for more than 40 years. For more information, visit https://bnoinc.com/.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

