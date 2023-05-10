Troutman Pepper Launches Website and Video Series to Track Developments in Energy Law

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Law Insights, a website and accompanying video series dedicated to tracking developments in energy law, was recently launched by Troutman Pepper's multidisciplinary Energy Industry Group. Ranked nationally as a top-tier practice, the team proactively identifies and manages the challenges posed by both federal and state regulations for utilities, developers, and other major stakeholders and is at the forefront of the rapidly evolving renewable energy industry with noted expertise in renewable energy financing.

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper) (PRNewswire)

"Clients trust our powerhouse team to deliver on their most important and complex matters – from renewables to conventional and emerging technologies. It is our hope that with launching this dedicated site, all energy industry participants can learn more about our work, our people and all that we have to offer," added John Leonti, a leader in the firm's Capital Projects + Infrastructure Practice Group and co-leader of the Energy Industry Group.

"Troutman Pepper is home to one of the largest energy practices in the country, both in terms of size and breadth of experience," said Chris Jones, leader in the firm's FERC practice and co-leader of the Energy Industry Group. "From navigating unexpected challenges to evaluating new opportunities, our team is here to help market leaders and innovators succeed and we are excited to add this website to our list of offerings."

The site, which will serve as a hub that clients can turn to for the latest updates on the evolution of energy, will host original video content covering trending topics spanning energy storage, tax, the Inflation Reduction Act, federal and state regulatory issues, environmental issues, and more. The platform will also include access to the industry group's relevant blogs, podcasts, and newsletters including, the Washington Energy Report, Reflections on Water, and Environmental Law and Policy Monitor blogs, and the popular Battery Storage Podcast hosted by Troutman Pepper Partner Bill Derasmo.

"With the knowledge of industry insiders, our team is dedicated to keeping our clients informed on all things energy law and regulation," said Anne Loomis, a partner in Troutman Pepper's Tax Practice Group and a co-leader of the Energy Industry Group. "With Energy Law Insights, our goal is to provide a multi-faceted resource that covers developments in the energy space with in-depth analysis on why those developments matter."

Troutman Pepper has a team of more than 150 lawyers who have the capabilities and experience to help clients across the energy industry with their most important and complex matters throughout the United States. From renewables to conventional and emerging technologies, the cross-disciplinary team has extensive experience across the energy landscape. The firm regularly advises independent power producers, banks, utilities, private equity funds, and large corporations. Learn more at energylawinsights.com.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP