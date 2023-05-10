LucidLink Ranks Among the Top US Companies on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

LucidLink was top rated across the categories of Engaging Work, Future Outlook & Trust in Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , a pioneer in enabling creatives to collaborate in real-time from anywhere in the world has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

High-Performance Cloud File Service for Distributed Workloads. LucidLink works with any cloud, on-prem object storage, and with any OS. It is providing users with fast, secure remote access to large files and datasets that performs like a local disk. (PRNewsfoto/LucidLink) (PRNewswire)

"Our team at LucidLink is passionate about bringing remote teams together to build new creative possibilities, and we're thrilled to see that same spirit reflected in our own workplace," stated Peter Thompson, CEO and co-founder, LucidLink. "Being recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the best places to work is a testament to our team's commitment to creating a positive and fulfilling work environment. We're proud of the workplace we've built and thankful to our employees for making it such a special place to be."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

LucidLink allows creative teams to work together on projects in real-time without downloading and syncing media locally. It's fast, simple, and secure - changing the way you work together without changing the way you work. If you're interested in learning more about joining the team visit: https://www.lucidlink.com/join-the-team .

About LucidLink

LucidLink empowers creative professionals to work seamlessly from anywhere by rapidly enhancing collaboration and offering teams lightning-fast access to files and the creative apps they love. The cloud-based solution connects remote teams to project files of any size and type instantly, within seconds and is designed to support workflows from video and audio production to graphic design and more. LucidLink offers a familiar and flexible format, like a local drive, so creatives can change the way they work without changing the way they work.

LucidLink was founded in 2016 and supports over one billion customer files across more than 40+ countries. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Sofia, Bulgaria, and employees across North America, Europe, and Australia. To learn more, visit https://lucidlink.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer- to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

