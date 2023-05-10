Kress achieves certification from the American Green Zone Alliance for environmentally-conscious outdoor power equipment

Independent field testing affirms Kress battery-powered technologies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kress – innovators in professional-grade, battery-powered outdoor power equipment (OPE) – has received certification from the American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) for its 60V battery-powered lawn and landscape equipment. Through AGZA's rigorous, independent testing, Kress outdoor power equipment now has earned the coveted designation of "AGZA Field Tested Certified (AFTC)."

AGZA is committed to improving quality of life for communities, working conditions for operators and best practices for the landscape maintenance industry. When going through the process of certification, AGZA experts look for viable solutions to today's problems inherent in gas-powered gear: replacing gas-powered equipment with alternatives that afford comparable power and run-times; ensuring battery-powered equipment lasts long enough to deliver a practical return on investment, and more. The new Kress 60V AFTC-certified equipment now has been diligently field-tested and vetted by experts and has earned the full endorsement of the American Green Zone Alliance in all of these areas: power, run-time and profitability.

"We understand the environmental and health responsibilities, as well as operational requirements, that come with designing and manufacturing innovative battery-powered lawn care equipment," said Todd Zimmerman, vice president of product development at Positec, parent company of the Kress brand. "Earning AFTC certification through AGZA affirms that we are succeeding and encourages us to continue to strive for a better, greener future with healthier alternatives to gas-powered products."

More than a dozen pieces of Kress 60V equipment have been AFTC Certified, including:

21" self-propelled lawn mowers,

750CFM and 850CFM handheld blowers,

16" line trimmers,

16" chain saws,

25" hedge trimmer, and

numerous Kress batteries and chargers.

Through partnership with AGZA, Kress will continue to provide innovative, clean solutions for the lawn care and landscape industry.

For more information about how to become a Kress dealer and to view the full lineup of Kress products, visit kress.com.

About Kress

In 1966, Kress launched a quiet revolution. While others were focused on loud, smelly combustion engines, Kress perfected clean, quiet, tough-as-nails electric tools with zero emissions. Positec Group has acquired the Kress brand and is further positioning Kress as a powerhouse in producing professional-grade outdoor power equipment (OPE) valued by lawn care and landscape professionals. Many benefits of Kress's technologies have never before been available in OPE in North America. Kress will sell its products at select dealer locations in the United States and Canada beginning with the 2023 season. Join the quiet revolution. Visit Kress.com

