Jacobs and Cirba Solutions Expand Sustainable Battery Processing in US

Expansion will promote a circular, more sustainable electric vehicle supply chain

DALLAS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Cirba Solutions, a comprehensive battery materials and management company for end-of-life batteries and gigafactory scrap, to expand manufacturing capacity for sustainable electric vehicle (EV) battery materials across North America.

Jacobs is managing the facility design and supporting construction of multiple site locations, including an expansion at Cirba Solutions' lithium-ion processing site in Lancaster, Ohio. The expansion project is estimated at $200 million, and the site recently received over $82 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Energy.

"Jacobs has rich experience in EV manufacturing and transit decarbonization, supporting clients globally in this growing industry. However, a more circular and sustainable battery supply chain will be critical if EVs are to truly decarbonize our transportation sector in North America," said Jacobs Global Business Units Senior Vice President Koti Vadlamudi. "Cirba Solutions' expansion increases capacity in the U.S. and promotes circularity— helping to make the EV industry, and the world, more sustainable."

"Jacobs' expertise and knowledge of an environmentally thoughtful approach is consistent with our focus to ensure our construction supports our strategic approach to technology and sustainability," said Cirba Solutions Vice President of Operations John Kelly.

In addition to working with battery supply chain clients, Jacobs is delivering solutions across the EV industry, including vehicle manufacturing, transit decarbonization, power generation and supply, and funding and grant support.

Jacobs' solutions come as electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to represent 52% of total U.S. car sales by 2030, and as the bipartisan Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act authorized federal funding and tax credits for manufacturing and charging and power infrastructure.

