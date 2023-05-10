Happi Goes Big in Lone Star State with Bayou City Hemp Company

The cannabis-infused seltzer will be the first national brand to distribute in Texas

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas, get ready to get Happi. Just in time for the hot summer months, Happi is launching its refreshing, cannabis-infused seltzers in the Lone Star state in partnership with Bayou City Hemp Company and 8th Wonder Brewery, who will formulate, manufacture and package Happi locally. Distributed by Flood Independent Distributors, Happi will be the first national brand to launch in Texas. Texans can find a Happi for any occasion in bars, restaurants, liquor stores, and other retail locations throughout the state by early summer.

Happi is bringing its best selling flavors to Texas, including Glow and Nightcap, the first cannabis-infused functional beverages made with minor cannabinoids, along with reishi and lion's mane mushroom. Glow helps you find clarity and focus, and is available in a bright, crisp blood orange ginger flavor. Nightcap helps soothe you into more restful slumber, and is available in a subtly sweet and spicy Turkish apple tea flavor. Stay tuned for new additions to the Happi lineup in Texas!

Happi Glow 30 calories, 5mg THC, 5mg CBD, 3mg CBG, 2mg CBN

Carbonated Water, Organic Orange Juice, Organic Agave Nectar, Organic Blood Orange Juice, Natural Flavors, Hemp Extract, Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom Extract, Vitamin C, Potassium Sorbate

Happi Nightcap 30 calories, 5mg THC, 5mg CBN

Carbonated Water, Organic Apple Juice, Organic Orange Juice, Organic Honey, Natural Flavors, Hemp Extract, Vitamin C, Organic Reishi Mushroom Extract, Potassium Sorbate

Lime Wild Mint 25 calories, 5mg THC

Carbonated Water, Organic Agave Nectar, Organic Lime Juice, Organic Pomegranate Juice, Natural Flavors, Hemp Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Vitamin C

Founded in 2021, Happi got its start on dispensary shelves in Michigan and quickly expanded to additional states. In 2023, the brand launched its first hemp-derived direct-to-consumer sales online with shipping to 32 states, making it that much easier to find your Happi place.

"They say everything is bigger in Texas, and this launch is no different. It's a huge milestone for Happi to become the first national cannabis beverage brand in Texas," said Lisa Hurwitz, President and Co-Founder of Happi. "Collaborating with the team at 8th Wonder and Bayou City to locally produce Happi has really made us feel at home here."

"Happi is the perfect addition to our portfolio, including their functional beverages, which are a first for Texas. We think Texans are really going to love these infused seltzers and their light buzz," said Joel Canada, VP of Sales, Bayou City Hemp Company. "We're really looking forward to introducing cannabis-infused options like Happi to Texas."

Look for Happi on shelves in Texas by early summer. To get Happi delivered to your door today, visit https://happihourdrink.com/ .

ABOUT BAYOU CITY HEMP COMPANY

Launched in 2019, Bayou City Hemp Company is Texas' leading vertically integrated cannabis company with a world-class facility and team that is scaled to ensure the highest standards, services, and goods are met from seed-to-shelf. The company has produced award-winning consumer packaged goods for its customers from gummy edibles and nano-shots to vape pens, additives, and seltzers. With a science based approach, Bayou City's nano-emulsion technology is the core of their products' innovation. The organization's nano molecules are 1000x smaller than traditional cannabis distillate, which results in better taste, efficacy, and faster onset/bioavailability. Bayou City is focused on being the trusted source in creating and providing the highest quality and most reliable cannabis-derived products in the world, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, quality, and collaboration with its partners. As leaders and stewards of the cannabis industry in Texas, Bayou City strives to normalize and legitimize the industry through education and awareness. For more information, visit www.bayoucityhemp.com .

ABOUT HAPPI

Happi is an all-natural, cannabis-infused seltzer that changed the cannabis beverage game when it debuted in 2021. There's a Happi for any occasion with multiple flavors made with organic fruit and a range of dosages from 2.5-10mg, depending on the state. Happi is currently available in select states and online. Find your Happi at happihourdrink.com .

