Ginkgo Bioworks Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Ginkgo added 13 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in Q1 2023

Recent acquisition of the adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform assets of StrideBio is advancing Ginkgo's capabilities and commercial potential in gene therapy

Ginkgo ended Q1 2023 with approximately $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents - this strong balance sheet is a strategic asset that provides Ginkgo with a multi-year runway and a margin of safety in an otherwise challenging market environment

BOSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The update, including a webcast slide presentation with additional details on the first quarter and supplemental financial information, will be available at investors.ginkgobioworks.com .

"In the 15 years since my co-founders and I launched Ginkgo, I have never been more optimistic than I am today," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "There is no doubt that we are going to be living in a challenging market environment for a while, but Ginkgo was built for these moments - we have worked hard to give ourselves a margin of safety so that we can relentlessly focus on our mission to make biology easier to engineer. We're starting to see the flywheel really turn, and I look forward to bringing you more updates of our technical progress and customer success."

Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning

Added 13 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in Q1 2023, representing 18% growth over the prior year period

Hosted Ferment, Ginkgo's annual conference, which brought together about 1,000 participants in Boston and introduced four new end-to-end service offerings to help make Ginkgo's platform more accessible in key markets:

Concentric, Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health offering, executed well in Q1 2023, generating $47 million in Biosecurity revenue, with a mix shift towards revenue streams that we expect to be more recurring in nature

Acquired the AAV engineering platform assets of StrideBio, enhancing Ginkgo's capabilities in gene therapy and including a robust portfolio of engineered capsids that are ready for partnership

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

First quarter 2023 Total revenue of $81 million , down from $168 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 52% driven by the expected ramp down of K-12 testing in Ginkgo's Biosecurity business unit

First quarter 2023 Cell Engineering revenue of $34 million , up from $21 million in the comparable prior year period, an increase of 59%

First quarter 2023 Biosecurity revenue of $47 million with gross profit margin of 52%

First quarter 2023 Loss from operations of $(216) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $75 million ), compared to Loss from operations of $(675) million in the comparable prior year period (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $659 million ). The stock-based compensation expense primarily relates to the continued GAAP accounting for the modification of restricted stock units issued prior to becoming a public company, as disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2023 , and which we expect will continue to ramp down significantly in 2023

First quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $(100) million , down from $(1) million in the comparable prior year period driven by both the higher run-rate of expenses in Cell Engineering and the as-expected decline in Biosecurity revenue

Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the first quarter of approximately $1.2 billion puts Ginkgo in a strong financial position to pursue its strategic objectives

Full Year 2023 Outlook

Ginkgo continues to expect to add 100 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in 2023

Ginkgo continues to expect Total revenue of at least $275 million in 2023

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)













As of March 31,

As of December 31,



2023

2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,206,086

$ 1,315,792 Accounts receivable, net

83,257

80,907 Accounts receivable - related parties

1,584

1,558 Inventory, net

2,509

4,364 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

33,870

47,458 Total current assets

1,327,306

1,450,079 Property, plant, and equipment, net

313,973

314,773 Operating lease right-of-use assets

388,270

400,762 Investments

121,750

112,188 Equity method investments

1,187

1,543 Intangible assets, net

108,736

111,041 Goodwill

58,725

60,210 Other non-current assets

97,262

88,725 Total assets

$ 2,417,209

$ 2,539,321 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 21,571

$ 10,451 Deferred revenue

47,518

47,817 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

122,615

114,694 Total current liabilities

191,704

172,962 Non-current liabilities:







Deferred revenue, net of current portion

174,815

174,767 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

404,098

413,256 Warrant liabilities

9,664

10,868 Other non-current liabilities

29,342

31,191 Total liabilities

809,623

803,044 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value

—

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value

194

190 Additional paid-in capital

6,211,634

6,136,378 Accumulated deficit

(4,602,628)

(4,397,659) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,614)

(2,632) Total stockholders' equity

1,607,586

1,736,277 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,417,209

$ 2,539,321

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 (as adjusted)* Cell Engineering revenue

$ 34,096

$ 21,488 Biosecurity revenue:







Product

11,666

13,947 Service

34,940

132,970 Total revenue

80,702

168,405 Costs and operating expenses:







Cost of Biosecurity product revenue

4,541

8,095 Cost of Biosecurity service revenue

17,834

77,337 Research and development (1)

162,639

323,576 General and administrative (1)

111,433

434,768 Total operating expenses

296,447

843,776 Loss from operations

(215,745)

(675,371) Other income (expense):







Interest income, net

14,545

177 Loss on equity method investments

(1,449)

(20,887) (Loss) gain on investments

(6,370)

450 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

1,204

85,035 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries

—

15,900 Other income, net

2,928

1,919 Total other income, net

10,858

82,594 Loss before income taxes

(204,887)

(592,777) Income tax expense (benefit)

82

(184) Net loss

(204,969)

(592,593) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

—

(2,088) Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stockholders

$ (204,969)

$ (590,505) Net loss per share attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:







Basic

$ (0.11)

$ (0.37) Diluted

$ (0.11)

$ (0.37) Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

1,914,963

1,607,500 Diluted

1,916,637

1,607,500 Comprehensive loss:







Net loss

$ (204,969)

$ (592,593) Other comprehensive income (loss):







Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,018

(640) Total other comprehensive income (loss)

1,018

(640) Comprehensive loss

$ (203,951)

$ (593,233)

* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842, Leases ("ASC 842"). (1) In the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, R&D and G&A expenses included a significant charge for stock-based

compensation expense as a result of the modification of the vesting terms of RSUs and all related earnout shares. Total

stock-based compensation expense, inclusive of employer payroll taxes was allocated as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Research and development

$ 47,541

$ 266,340 General and administrative

27,659

392,695 Total

$ 75,200

$ 659,035

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 (as adjusted)* Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (204,969)

$ (592,593) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

18,958

8,940 Stock-based compensation

72,986

652,821 Loss on equity method investments

1,449

20,887 Loss (gain) on investments

6,370

(450) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(1,204)

(85,035) Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

5,177

1,513 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries

—

(15,900) Non-cash lease expense

8,039

3,808 Other non-cash activity

1,121

3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(526)

(34,928) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,587

126 Inventory

1,855

(5,335) Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,665

— Other non-current assets

(2,036)

2,212 Accounts payable

9,679

26,250 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

9,401

9,973 Deferred revenue, current and non-current

(17,233)

11,444 Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current

(8,521)

(2,653) Other non-current liabilities

617

(20,981) Net cash used in operating activities

(90,585)

(19,898) Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(19,441)

(3,580) Proceeds from sale of equipment

617

58 Purchase of investment in equity securities

—

(3,691) Deconsolidation of subsidiaries - cash

—

(28,772) Other

(590)

— Net cash used in investing activities

(19,414)

(35,985) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of stock options

12

75 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

—

(981) Principal payments on finance leases

(322)

(286) Payment of equity offering issuance costs

(578)

— Net cash used in financing activities

(888)

(1,192) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(26)

(8) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(110,913)

(57,083)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,315,792

1,550,004 Restricted cash, beginning of period

53,789

42,924 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,369,581

1,592,928









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

1,206,086

1,492,971 Restricted cash, end of period

52,582

42,874 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 1,258,668

$ 1,535,845

* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASC 842.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 (as adjusted)* Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stockholders

$ (204,969)

$ (590,505) Interest income, net

(14,545)

(177) Income tax expense (benefit)

82

(184) Depreciation and amortization

18,958

8,940 EBITDA

(200,474)

(581,926) Stock-based compensation (1)

75,200

659,035 Loss on equity method investments (2)

1,449

20,264 Loss (gain) on investments

6,370

(450) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(1,204)

(85,035) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries

—

(15,900) Merger and acquisition related expenses (3)

18,662

3,846 Change in fair value of convertible notes

(44)

(574) Adjusted EBITDA

$ (100,041)

$ (740)



* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASC 842. (1) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, includes $2.2 million and $6.2 million, respectively, in employer

payroll taxes. (2) Represents losses on equity method investments under the hypothetical liquidation at book value ("HLBV") method, net

of losses attributable to non-controlling interests. (3) Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions including (i) due diligence, legal,

consulting and accounting fees associated with acquisitions, (ii) post-acquisition employee retention bonuses and

severance payments, (iii) the fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities resulting from acquisitions, and

(iv) acquired intangible assets expensed to research and development associated with an asset acquisition.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Segment Information (in thousands, unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 (as adjusted)* Revenue:





Cell Engineering $ 34,096

$ 21,488 Biosecurity 46,606

146,917 Total revenue 80,702

168,405 Segment cost of revenue:





Biosecurity 22,375

85,432 Segment research and development expense:





Cell Engineering 98,522

48,411 Biosecurity 567

517 Total segment research and development expense 99,089

48,928 Segment general and administrative expense:





Cell Engineering 61,692

26,693 Biosecurity 13,956

13,235 Total segment general and administrative expense 75,648

39,928 Segment operating income (loss):





Cell Engineering (126,118)

(53,616) Biosecurity 9,708

47,733 Total segment operating loss (116,410)

(5,883) Operating expenses not allocated to segments:





Stock-based compensation (1) 75,200

659,035 Depreciation and amortization 18,958

8,940 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 5,177

1,513 Loss from operations $ (215,745)

$ (675,371)









* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASC 842. (1) Includes $2.2 million and $6.2 million in employer payroll taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022,

respectively.

