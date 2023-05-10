ClimeCo Selected as One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2023

BOYERTOWN, Pa., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo was selected as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2023 – an annual list resulting from a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

This accomplishment demonstrates that employee engagement is key to our ongoing success.

ClimeCo strives to hire and retain talented, engaged, and curious individuals who are passionate about addressing global environmental challenges. Incorporating our core values into company culture and elevating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) with employees and stakeholders is vital to our success. We uplift a flexible and balanced work environment where employees are encouraged to advance their careers through comprehensive training, career development, and promoting personal and professional growth mentorship. As we continue to grow and expand globally, it is imperative for ClimeCo to remain keenly focused on attracting and retaining exceptional, dedicated employees to ensure we proactively support our clients, partners, and colleagues. We thrive on providing a dynamic, rewarding workplace and making a difference in our communities and the planet.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, each nominated company participated in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score.

"It is such an honor to have ClimeCo on this list. We are proud that positive employee feedback was an important factor in this process," says ClimeCo's HR Director, Michelle McDevitt. "Our workplace is built on inclusion and innovation, and this award establishes ClimeCo's credibility to prospective employees globally. This accomplishment demonstrates that employee engagement is a key component of our ongoing success and elevates ClimeCo as an employer of choice."

ClimeCo continues to invest in its employees, upskilling the workforce by offering challenging and unique career opportunities curated to individual goals. Learn more about our core company values and career opportunities by visiting our Careers Page.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a global company focused on offering a full range of sustainability advisory with a harmony of industrial and nature-based carbon solutions that meet the diverse needs of clients' climate programs. We also provide specialized technical solutions for hard-to-decarbonize industries. From developing methodologies to support GHG reduction innovation to advising on solutions for optimal sustainability impact to reach Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, ClimeCo is the right partner to help address environmental challenges.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment.

