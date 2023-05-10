ANNOUNCING THE 2023 U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS

20 of the Nation's Most Talented Artists, All YoungArts Award Winners,

Receive High Honor Bestowed by the President of the United States

MIAMI, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YoungArts congratulates the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, with special acknowledgement to the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts (full list below) who are YoungArts award winners and were nominated for the honor by YoungArts. The U.S. Presidential Scholars award—one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership qualities and community service—is presented on behalf of the President of the United States and honors up to 161 graduating high school seniors of high potential each year. Students who would like to be considered for U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts must be YoungArts award winners. Applications for the 2024 YoungArts competition will open on June 6, 2023 at youngarts.org/competition.

Clive Chang, President of YoungArts, said, "The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts represent the next generation of storytellers and changemakers in our country, exemplifying both academic excellence and artistic ingenuity spanning the visual, literary, and performing arts. YoungArts is incredibly proud to celebrate these young artists today and to amplify their unique voices as they grow to become our nation's most influential cultural ambassadors."

"U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds."

The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts are:

Name Hometown City, State School YoungArts Winner Year and Discipline Fallon Dern Studio City, CA Harvard-Westlake School Film, 2023 Zoe Dorado Castro Valley, CA Castro Valley High School Writing, 2023 Raisa Effress Studio City, CA Harvard-Westlake School Photography, 2022 Zakiriya Gladney Tucson, AZ University High School Photography, 2023 Georgia Greene Shelby, NC Cleveland Innovation Academy Dance, 2023 Vibha Janakiraman West Chester, PA PA Leadership Charter School Classical Music, 2022 Mira Kim Alexandria, VA Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology Classical Music, 2023 Katherine Liu Wellesley, MA Wellesley High School Classical Music, 2022 Alejandro Lombard Studio City, CA Harvard-Westlake School Film, 2023 Miranda Lu San Jose, CA Leland High School Visual Arts, 2023 Khalil Mcknight New Orleans, LA New Orleans Center for Creative Arts Visual Arts, 2023 Lauren Mei Santa Ana, CA Orange County School of the Arts Theater, 2022 Zariyah Perry Dallas, TX Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Theater, 2023 George Porteous New York, NY Dalton School Theater, 2023 Sophia Rabin Newport Beach, CA Corona Del Mar High School Voice, 2023 Cassidy Reigel Baltimore, MD Baltimore School of the Arts Dance, 2023 Christopher Shin Cherry Hill, NJ Cherry Hill High School East Classical Music, 2023 Gavin Trotmore Berkeley, CA Berkeley High School Design Arts, 2023 Cole Willis Dallas, TX Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Film, 2023 Bayan Yunis Fort Wayne, IN Carroll High School Photography, 2023

