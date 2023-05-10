2023 International Day of Vesak: Zhong Hua Chinese Buddhist Monastery in Nepal to Host A Series of Celebration Events

KATHMANDU, Nepal, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Lumbini, Nepal: the Buddha's Birthplace" and "The Source of Buddhism and World Peace", a festival for the International Day of Vesak has been hosted by the Nepalese government On May 5. Representatives from the China Religious Culture Communication Association as well as the delegation of the Buddhist Association of China(BAC), led by Buddhist Master Yin Shun attended the celebration festival that included several special events, such as the Charity and Brightness Action program, the launching ceremony of Shenzhen Benhuan Academy's study abroad program, and the Buddha statue ordination ceremony of Bodhi Institute in Lumbini, with the aim of promoting religious and cultural exchanges between China and Nepal and deepening the traditional friendship between the two countries.

The International Day of Vesak takes place on the day of the full moon in the month of May and is celebrated with a festival commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and nirvana of Shakyamuni Buddha. Several of Nepal's senior government officials, cabinet ministers, provincial governors, and members of the Federal Parliament attended this year's festivities, at which Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prime Minister of Nepal, and Chen Song, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Nepal, delivered speeches. Buddhist Master Yin Shun, head of the BAC delegation, joined the event as one of the representatives of the global Buddhist community in Lumbini. The festival attracted nearly 5,000 guests and devotees.

Buddhist Master Yin Shun highlighted the importance of the International Day of Vesak in Nepal. "Shakyamuni Buddha who made the pursuit of peace his lifetime mission, was one of the world's original peacemakers," said the Buddhist Master. "On the commemoration of Buddha's 2,567th birth anniversary, the International Day of Vesak is a global initiative aimed at utilizing the teachings and wisdom of Buddha to navigate the complex and tumultuous international landscape and foster a path towards world peace, despite the numerous challenges faced by the world in the past century."

The donation delivery ceremony of the 2023 Silk Road Charity and Brightness Action for Students and Physicians was held at Zhong Hua Chinese Buddhist Monastery in Nepal, bringing goodwill from China to over 300 inhabitants in Lumbini, Nepal. The aim is to convey the Buddha's message of compassion and goodwill and deepen the friendship between the peoples of China and Nepal.

"Buddhism is a bridge of friendship between China and Nepal. Both countries are poised to deepen their cultural and religious exchanges and collaborations in the near future," stated Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who fully affirmed the philanthropic efforts of Zhong Hua Chinese Buddhist Monastery under the leadership of Buddhist Master Yin Shun. "We expect the monastery to continue fostering friendship between the peoples of both countries, spreading China's traditional culture of selfless love and compassion, and building a future of peaceful co-existence for the world."

The launching ceremony of Benhuan Academy's study abroad program was also held concurrently with the festival. The lineup of guests in attendance at the ceremony included the Chinese ambassador, Mr. Chen; Benhuan Academy chairman, Buddhist Master Yin Shun; Lumbini Buddhist University registrar, Dr. Acharya Tilak Ram; and the university's international office director, Dr. Khadka Kumar.

The Buddha statue ordination ceremony of the Bodhi Institute also took place during the Festival. "We look forward to lotus flowers blooming in everyone's heart," said Master Yin Shun. "The Buddhists belong to one family, and all of them are the Buddha's disciples with the same religious beliefs. As a result, we shall work fervently and as one to propagate Buddhist teachings."

