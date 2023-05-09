Vonage Earns Metrigy MetriStar Top Customer Sentiment Award for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)

Results based on insights from CX and IT leaders surveyed for Metrigy's Customer Experience 2023 global research study

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has earned a Top Customer Sentiment Award for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) from Metrigy, an innovative research and strategic advisory firm that analyzes enterprise success metrics to advise companies on their technology transformation strategies. Vonage's overall score was tied for the highest of all providers, and the company earned the top score in both technical features and integrations with other key applications.

Metrigy's MetriStar Award results are based solely on customer rating and insights from 1,695 CX and IT leaders on key customer engagement technology categories in Metrigy's Customer Experience MetriCast 2023 global research study. Using a 1-to-4 scale, research participants rated 27 CCaaS providers on a variety of key performance indicators.

Vonage earned Top Customer Sentiment accolades by receiving at or above average scores from customers in every category, including technical features, response time to problems or questions, reliability of the platform, value, integrations with other key applications, analytics capabilities, artificial intelligence capabilities and security capabilities.

"The MetriStar Awards are significant because they come solely and directly from customers' experience with their providers. Vonage tied for the top overall score among 27 providers rated in the highly competitive CCaaS category. This says something powerful about how Vonage serves its CCaaS customers," says Robin Gareiss, Metrigy's CEO & Principal Analyst. "Particularly noteworthy is the high scores Vonage received for technical features and application integration, largely because of the microservices architecture behind the Vonage Communications Platform. This building-block approach enables Vonage to move quickly on new features. Vonage also can integrate its CCaaS with its CPaaS and UCaaS platforms, which is a growing demand among CX leaders."

Built on top of the Vonage Communications Platform, key differentiators of Vonage Contact Center include:

escalate any call into a video session in a moment from your desktop or mobile device thanks to the Vonage Video API Visual engagement features like the ability tointo a video session in a moment from your desktop or mobile device thanks to the Vonage Video API

integrations with a variety of CRMs including Salesforce CRM, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams for improved collaboration between front office and back office, and applications such as Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Slack, Oracle, Salesforce, and Zendesk Powerfulwith a variety of CRMs including Salesforce CRM, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams for improved collaboration between front office and back office, and applications such as Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Slack, Oracle, Salesforce, and Zendesk

AI Studio , a low code/no code tool to design, create and deploy customer engagement solutions that operate in natural language using artificial intelligence across channels such as voice, SMS, and messaging apps like WhatsApp The ability to augment its AI capabilities using Vonage, a low code/no code tool to design, create and deploy customer engagement solutions that operate in natural language using artificial intelligence across channels such as voice, SMS, and messaging apps like WhatsApp

"We are honored that Vonage Contact Center has been recognized by Metrigy and the customers surveyed as part of the MetriStar awards," said Ron Maayan, SVP Product Management for Vonage. "Backed by the Vonage Communications Platform, VCC powers more intelligent, flexible, personalized communications and engagements and helps brands meet the complex needs of modern consumers. This Customer Sentiment award further validates all that we work towards every day and acknowledges the relentless focus we apply to both our product and services in order to guarantee our customer's success."

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

