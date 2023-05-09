Sigrid Therapeutics announces appointment of distinguished Professor Iain Chapple to Scientific Advisory Board

World-renowned oral healthcare expert joins Sigrid's SAB to investigate impact of the SiPore® technology on both the oral microbiome and systemic inflammatory conditions

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigrid Therapeutics (Sigrid), a Swedish consumer-centric Healthtech company today announced it has appointed world-leading oral health expert Professor Iain Chapple from the University of Birmingham's College of Medical and Dental Sciences to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Professor Chapple will together with his research group at the University of Birmingham's College of Medical and Dental Sciences, identify and develop further applications for the revolutionary SiPore® technology. Already being described as one of the most important innovations since fluoride, SiPore® is a patented technology that consists of precisely engineered silica particles that can be added to various oral health products to limit oral bacteria's access to sugars and their ability to form dental biofilm. Professor Chapple and his research group will now investigate SiPore®'s broader potential beneficial impact on both the oral microbiome and systemic inflammatory conditions.

Professor Chapple commented: "This was a very easy decision, having seen the technology, scientific portfolio and safety data, it was clear that the potential oral and systemic health benefits of SiPore® are tangible and could be field changing. I was particularly drawn by the physical rather than chemical mode of action of the technology, its flexibility and broad functionality, which could significantly impact the oral as well as the gut microbiome in a positive manner. Taken together the arguments for significant health benefits are compelling and there is some exciting science to be done."

SiPore® is composed of micron-sized silica particles, which are a type of synthetic amorphous silica (SAS). Naturally sourced and environmentally friendly, SAS is tasteless and odorless. It is approved as a food additive, GRAS-listed (generally recognized as safe) and is widely used in foods, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical formulations. This means SiPore® offers the potential to be applied via a variety of consumer/patient-friendly formats.

The appointment was made through the Academic Consultancy Service, which is run by University of Birmingham Enterprise, and makes the expertise and knowledge of the University's academics available to industry, non-profit organizations, public sector organizations and governments.

